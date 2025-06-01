Wynonna Judd's Tumultuous Love Life: Inside Her Three Marriages

Fast forward to November 22, 2003, when Judd took a chance on love yet again with her second husband, D.R. Roach. At that time, he was not just her partner but also her road manager and co-owner of a concert security company. Despite her initial excitement, claiming he was her best friend, their relationship crumbled spectacularly. Just five days after Roach was hit with charges of aggravated sexual battery involving a minor, Judd pulled the plug on their marriage.

"We were ‘unable to live together successfully as husband and wife,'" her legal documents stated, according to People.