Wynonna Judd Responds After Fans Freak Out Over 'Bizarre' CMA Performance
Wynonna Judd is explaining what was going through her mind during her "bizarre" CMA performance.
After the star and Jelly Roll performed their duet of "Need a Favor," fans expressed their deep concern on social media, prompting the country music icon, 59, to take to TikTok on Thursday, November 9, to address her odd behavior.
"I got out there, and I looked at [my duet partner] Jelly Roll. I wanted it to be so good for him. I could cry right now, but I'm not going to because I'm such a fan of his, and he asked me to sing, and I said, 'Absolutely!'" she admitted in the clip.
Judd explained that her unsteady demeanor was due to the fact that she was "so nervous" that she "held on for dear life" for the duration of the song. "And that's the bottom line," the "Love Is Alive" vocalist clarified, adding that she would be traveling back to Texas to continue her Back to Wy Tour.
Judd raised eyebrows during the Wednesday, November 8, performance, with one viewer taking to X — formerly known as Twitter — to write, "It was seriously bizarre, I wonder what's going on? She barely moved once she got a death grip on him."
Another worried supporter chimed in to point out that the 2022 passing of her mother, Naomi Judd, could still be having a profound effect on her. "She's been through so much. Someone help her," they penned.
The "Why Not Me" musician has been open how her mom's suicide took a serious toll on her.
"I went to her house, and she died there, but we followed the ambulance anyway to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. And I walked into the room and I held her in my arms and I kissed her on the forehead, shut her eyes and said, 'I love you mom,'" Wynonna told the audience at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards of her last moments with the matriarch as she was presented with the Country Champion Award.
"And I walked out of that room, went home, got up the next morning and showed up at the Country Music Hall of Fame to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. You know why? Because that's how much we love music regardless of what has happened to me and who I show up for," she heartbreakingly continued.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).