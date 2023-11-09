Wynonna Judd Responds After Fans Freak Out Over 'Bizarre' CMA Performance

"I got out there, and I looked at [my duet partner] Jelly Roll. I wanted it to be so good for him. I could cry right now, but I'm not going to because I'm such a fan of his, and he asked me to sing, and I said, 'Absolutely!'" she admitted in the clip.

Judd explained that her unsteady demeanor was due to the fact that she was "so nervous" that she "held on for dear life" for the duration of the song. "And that's the bottom line," the "Love Is Alive" vocalist clarified, adding that she would be traveling back to Texas to continue her Back to Wy Tour.