Wynonna Judd Feels Daughter Grace Is Stuck in a 'Pattern With No End' After Indecent Exposure Arrest

However, when it comes to her strained relationship with her daughter, Wynonna "just doesn't know if there is anything else she can do except for what she is doing already."

The source revealed the country star has been praying "non-stop" and "blames herself" for her child's struggles with addiction because she feels "her fame caused her to not be the best parent that she could have been to Grace growing up."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!