Wynonna Judd Feels Daughter Grace Is Stuck in a 'Pattern With No End' After Indecent Exposure Arrest
Wynonna Judd is struggling with her daughter Grace Pauline Kelly's troubled behavior after the 27-year-old was arrested last week.
Kelly was taken into custody and booked into the Elmore County Jail on Saturday, April 5, after she was caught exposing her chest and "lower body" on an Alabama highway.
She was charged with misdemeanors related to indecent exposure and her bond was set for $1,000 — however, she is believed to still be in jail as of Tuesday, April 9.
A source spilled Judd has been "very distraught" since her daughter's arrest and has been "working so hard to reestablish her relationship with Grace" in recent months.
"She feels like there is nothing she can do anymore and she powerless," the source continued. "Whenever Grace gets back on track, she falls right off track again and it is a pattern that has no end."
This has been a particularly difficult time because the Judd family had become much closer after her mother, Naomi Judd, died by suicide via self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2022 following years of struggles with her mental health.
"The family all finally became close again following Naomi's death," the source explained — particularly due to the birth of Kelly's daughter, Kaliyah, who entered the world the same month her great-grandmother passed.
"Grace giving Wynonna a granddaughter weeks before Naomi took her life was the best thing that could have happened because she has been able to channel her pain into love for Kaliyah," the source added. "Wynonna is prepared to take care of Kaliyah if Grace goes back to prison again but is praying that this won't happen."
However, when it comes to her strained relationship with her daughter, Wynonna "just doesn't know if there is anything else she can do except for what she is doing already."
The source revealed the country star has been praying "non-stop" and "blames herself" for her child's struggles with addiction because she feels "her fame caused her to not be the best parent that she could have been to Grace growing up."
A separate insider described the emotional pain Wynonna has been through over the past few years as a "bad dream she can never wake up from" — whether it was dealing with the aftermath of her mother's suicide to the swirling rumors regarding the family's alleged legal battles over her estate.
"This is yet another moment that Wynonna is trying to figure out, it's as if someone is playing a mean trick on her," the insider shared. "Wynonna has been blessed with so much success but the way her personal life has spun out of control with lots of heartbreak, she would change all of her celebrity she's gained to absolutely nothing and would make sure that her family's life was in check because you learn sooner or later that is all that matters."
The sources spoke with Daily Mail about Wynonna's strained relationship with Grace.