Yanic Truesdale Says It Would Be 'Hard to Turn Down' 'Gilmore Girls' Revival: 'I'm Open'
Former Gilmore Girls superstar Yanic Truesdale is more than open to reuniting with old pals for a potential revival featuring his unforgettable character, Michel Gerard.
But the actor, now 55, admits he's got mixed feelings about what that journey could look like.
"I have not put any kind of thought into that because it's just been too long. But I would say, because the show is so meaningful to people, because the youth is watching it as if it just came out last year, of course, it'd be very hard to turn down more episodes, developing more stories, catching up with all those characters [and] where they are in their lives," the Étoile star told Life & Style
Truesdale reflected on pulling off the reunion, jokingly adding, "So, you know, for the stars to be aligned as we're all getting close to a wheelchair, I don't know if this is going to happen, but who knows? I'm open."
If another revival doesn't come knocking, Truesdale remains eager to team up with some of his former castmates on new projects. He recently reconnected with the hilarious Melissa McCarthy for Netflix's God's Favorite Idiot in 2022, and gushed, "I would work with her again 'in a heartbeat.'"
"She's a really, really close friend, and she's just so brilliant. So I would love that very much," he expressed. "But Lauren [Graham], Kelly [Bishop], I mean all, all of my cast members in Gilmore have a special place in my heart, so I would, if any opportunity would present itself, I would love that. But Melissa is very much in my life, and Lauren, so any of those two, I would say yes in a heartbeat."
Truesdale, known for his grumpy yet lovable portrayal of Michel, was the iconic French concierge at both the Independence Inn and the Dragonfly Inn during the show's original run from 2000 to 2007.
The journey didn't stop there: he made a triumphant return in Netflix's 2016 revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, where fans were thrilled to see Michel teetering on the edge of new personal milestones alongside his husband.
- Is Another 'Gilmore Girls' Revival Possible?
- Is The Cast Of MTV's Hit Show 'Awkward' Down For A Reboot? Greer Grammer Reveals Her Costars Are 'A Family'
- Annie Murphy Dishes On Potential 'Schitt's Creek' Reunion, Admits She's Still 'Pinching Herself' For Having Eugene Levy & Catherine O'Hara's Phone Numbers
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While the global Bergamot tea drinkers — also known as fans — continue to stream Gilmore Girls to their heart's content on platforms like Netflix and Hulu, the clamor for new episodes persists.
Although nothing has been confirmed regarding another revival, Lauren Graham wants a reunion alongside her castmates and even series creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino.
"We never said 'never' because we didn't actually intend to do the [revival] for Netflix," Sherman-Palladino shared with enthusiasm during PaleyFest 2025.
"Then, we all got together for a panel [similar to tonight's] and we went to a bar afterward. We all thought, 'Well, this was fun! Let's just do it again!'" she added.
But before fans get their hopes too high, Sherman-Palladino later echoed a reality check in an interview with E! News: "There's no talks right now."
For the time being, fans can catch Truesdale shining as Raphaël Marchand in the latest series from Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Daniel Palladino, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.