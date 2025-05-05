Yanic Truesdale Says It Would Be 'Hard to Turn Down' 'Gilmore Girls' Revival: 'I'm Open'

Former Gilmore Girls superstar Yanic Truesdale is more than open to reuniting with old pals for a potential revival featuring his unforgettable character, Michel Gerard.

But the actor, now 55, admits he's got mixed feelings about what that journey could look like.

"I have not put any kind of thought into that because it's just been too long. But I would say, because the show is so meaningful to people, because the youth is watching it as if it just came out last year, of course, it'd be very hard to turn down more episodes, developing more stories, catching up with all those characters [and] where they are in their lives," the Étoile star told Life & Style