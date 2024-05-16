Home > News > Zach Bryan NEWS Zach Bryan's Girlfriend Insists They Would've Been 'Decapitated' in 'Traumatizing' Car Crash If They Weren't Wearing Seat Belts Source: @zachlanebryan/instagram

Zach Bryan and girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia believed they would have lost their lives if they weren't wearing seatbelts when they got into a "traumatizing" car crash earlier this week. LaPaglia detailed the scary situation in a TikTok, revealing their car "flipped" over "a bunch of times."

Source: @briannalapaglia/instagram Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia were in a nasty car accident.

"Everything shattered, and thank God we had our seatbelts on. There was a lot of blood, and we thought, like, we were like saying goodbye to each other," the internet star, 24, recalled. "After the ambulance came and he got all stitched up, we were like, ‘Oh my God, thank God. Didn’t hit an artery. It was just a huge gash." "We were OK. We are happy and alive," she assured fans.

Source: @briannalapaglia/instagram The podcast star thought she was going to die in the crash.

In a follow-up TikTok, LaPaglia talked about car safety, emphasizing how catastrophic the accident could have been if she wasn't fastened in her seat properly. "I will be that annoying person. I will spend the rest of my life saying, 'Wear your seat belts,'" she stated. "I've always been a seat belt wearer just because my parents always made me. And, in high school, a neighborhood friend passed away and wasn't wearing a seat belt. But I was never the person to be like, 'Put your seat belt on. Wear your seat belt.' I was like, 'People are gonna do what they want to do.' Not anymore."

"I'm gonna be that helicopter stupid f------ annoying friend that's like, ‘Put your seat belt on or the car's not moving,’" added the social media star. The podcaster concluded her words by shockingly sharing, "If we didn't have our seat belts on, we would be literally decapitated, broken necks or dead."

Source: @zachlanebryan/instagram The pair started dating last summer.

The country crooner, 28, hasn't commented on the ordeal, though he was seen with a bandage on his arm while performing in Little Rock, Ark. Bryan also gushed over his girlfriend sticking by his side though life's hardships in an Instagram Story post. "This lady holds the weight up of everyone around her day in and day out," he raved, also sharing a photo of LaPaglia and a dog. "Through these month long tour runs, to my degenerate a-- making an album. You're my muse Brianna and I don't understand how the h--- you hold it together when people around you can't. Thank you forever and always no matter what."

Source: mega Bryan continued on with his tour despite the scary ordeal.

The pair began dating in the summer of 2023. Bryan was married to Rose Madden from 2020 to 2021.