Zach Bryan Arrest: Country Star Is 'Truly Sorry' for Letting 'Emotions Get the Best' of Him During Incident With Oklahoma Police

By:

Sep. 8 2023, Published 10:17 a.m. ET

Was Zach Bryan traveling at "God Speed" prior to his arrest in Oklahoma?

On Thursday, September 7, the country superstar issued an apology after he was taken into custody following an altercation with police.

Zach Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma on Thursday, September 7.

"Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said," Bryan wrote via Twitter (recently renamed X), in addition to sharing a screenshot of his statement to Instagram.

The "Something in the Orange" singer continued: "I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize."

"They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around," Bryan explained of the booking photo taken at the police station.

In the mug shot, the 27-year-old cracked the smallest smirk while otherwise keeping a rather stoic expression.

The country star said he stepped out of his car to smoke a cigarette after his bodyguard was pulled over behind him.

Bryan pleaded for the public not to dwell on his arrest, concluding: "Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."

On Friday morning, September 8, Bryan provided a bit more context behind the moments leading up to his arrest in a video uploaded to his Instagram Story.

"I just wanted to be completely transparent with everyone who listens to my music about what happened yesterday with me getting arrested and everything," the "Burn, Burn, Burn" crooner explained while sitting in his car traveling to New York with his dog Jack.

Bryan explained the heated situation began three days prior to his arrest, when he was pulled over for speeding through a small town in Oklahoma.

MORE ON:
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan failed to comply with police and was taken into custody after lashing out on officers.

The cop had pulled him over and asked for his license, registration and address — the third request making Bryan feel uncomfortable considering his massive following as a country artist.

The police officer ended up putting Bryan in handcuffs for not complying, though the two ended up resolving the matter without going to the station after the "Heading South" singer coughed up his address.

Bryan was only issued a warning, though the encounter fueled his angry behavior on Thursday, when his bodyguard was pulled over in Vinita while driving right behind him.

The "Revival" vocalist circled back around to the traffic stop to wait for his bodyguard, however, after "10-15 minutes" he grew impatient and stepped out of his car to smoke a cigarette.

Police informed him he would be taken to jail if he did not get back in his vehicle, to which Bryan barked back with vulgar language, ultimately leading him to be taken into custody.

Bryan's arrest didn't stop fans from supporting him, as admirers flooded his social media begging him to make his mugshot the cover of the country crooner's next album, while others joked that perhaps cops were angry by the artist's sky-high concert ticket prices on Ticketmaster.

