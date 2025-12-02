Zachery Ty Bryan's Fiancée Tried to Run Down 'Home Improvement' Actor With a Truck: Police
Dec. 2 2025, Published 10:47 a.m. ET
Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for his role in the beloved '90s sitcom Home Improvement, was arrested again on Saturday, November 29, alongside his fiancée.
According to a press release from authorities, the 44-year-old child star's fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, 32, tried to run him over while their three small children were in the car.
The couple was taken away in handcuffs by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at around noon near a camping area northeast of Lowell, Oregon.
Bryan and Cartwright were reportedly driving with their kids until the former actor got out of their truck and began to walk along Big Fall Creek Road.
Per the sheriff’s office, Cartwright then "attempted to run over Bryan," driving at full speed toward him. Luckily, he was able to dive out of the way, and the car ended up in a ditch.
Ultimately, Bryan, nor anyone inside the truck, was injured. Their children are staying with a family member.
The Couple Showed Signs of Impairment
When the police interviewed the couple, "deputies observed signs [that] both were impaired” and discovered that "Bryan was not supposed to be in contact with Cartwright."
The mom-of-three was arrested for attempted assault in the first degree, with three counts of recklessly endangering and driving under the influence.
Meanwhile, Bryan was arrested for a probation violation on an original assault in the fourth degree charge following a 2023 domestic violence conviction.
Zachery Ty Bryan Has Assaulted Johnnie Faye Cartwright Before
Bryan — who played Tim Allen's oldest son, Brad Taylor, on the popular family sitcom — was accused of attacking Cartwright in 2020.
He was charged with felony strangulation, menacing, assault and harassment.
According to the Eugene Police Department, officers responded after receiving a report of a physical dispute. Bryan not only tried to choke Cartwright, but took her phone when she attempted to call 911.
Zachery Ty Bryan Blamed 'Early Fame' for His Struggles With the Law
Bryan's latest arrest comes just weeks after he told an outlet on Thursday, November 13, that he was on a “journey toward personal growth."
The troubled former actor spilled, "The truth is, I’ve struggled with the lasting effects of early fame, addiction, and poor decision-making, which have hurt people I care about and led to repeated legal issues, including DUIs and past domestic incidents."
He continued, "Fame as a child actor left scars — being thrust into the spotlight at 9 years old brought pressures I wasn't equipped to handle — but that's no justification for my choices as an adult."
The '90s actor's statement followed reports that an ex-girlfriend was granted a five-year restraining order against him.
Bryan also lamented that his legal troubles have earned him the label of a "bad dad," which "cuts deep."
"My children are my world, and I know I've fallen short," he admitted.