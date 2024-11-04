Inside Zachery Ty Bryan's Troubled Life: DUIs, Harassment Cases and More
Zachery Ty Bryan Was Booked for a DUI
In May 2020, Zachery Ty Bryan pleaded guilty to DUI and was sentenced to five years of probation. He was also ordered to undergo an 18-month multiple-offender alcohol program as he had past records of similar arrests.
Zachery Ty Bryan Was Arrested Again in 2020
Months after he was booked for DUI, the Home Improvement star was cuffed again on strangulation and assault charges.
According to the Eugene Police Department, officers responded after receiving a report of a physical dispute. Bryan allegedly assaulted the victim and throttled her during the incident. He also reportedly took her phone when she tried to call 911.
In February 2021, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of menacing and fourth-degree assault. KEZI-TV said six other charges, including coercion and strangulation, were dropped.
"He was sentenced to 36 months of bench probation, with conditions of probation including the program Bridges2Safety and no contact with the victim as well as the other standard conditions in a domestic violence sentencing," said the Lane County District Attorney.
Zachery Ty Bryan Faced Financial Woes
In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com in August 2023, Bryan and his production company, Lost Lane, were ordered to pay $108,940.57 for failing to respond to a lawsuit that accused him of tricking a movie investor by forging a contract from his 2021 film Warning.
Bryan was sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract and more at the time.
He Was Accused of Fraud
The Hollywood Reporter released a story about Bryan, which quoted four sources who alleged that the True Heart star stole money from them through a fraudulent scheme involving an agriculture-technology startup. The unnamed individuals believed they received fake contracts and accused Bryan of collecting a total of around $50,000 from them.
"This was not me running some shady scam deal or something — that’s just not me," he defended himself, claiming he was "in the same boat' since he invested in the company, too.
Bryan added, "What people don’t understand is that you take risks. Nothing is for sure. It’s the same with movie investments and everything else, you lose or you win."
Zachery Ty Bryan Was Arrested for Domestic Assault Again
One month after The Hollywood Reporter released the shocking story, Bryan was arrested again following an alleged physical domestic dispute and received two felonies and one misdemeanor charge. He pleaded guilty to felony assault in October 2023.
"The sentence includes 36 months of supervised probation with domestic violence conditions of probation including having no contact with the victim without the prior permission of his probation officer, treatment at the direction of his probation officer, and no alcohol or drugs. If Mr. Bryan fails to comply with the terms of probation, he would be subject to a prison sentence of 19-20 months," Lane County’s Chief Deputy District Attorney Erik Knapp said in a statement to Us Weekly.
Zachery Ty Bryan Had More DUIs
Bryan was slapped with his fourth DUI charge following a traffic collision in La Quinta, Calif., in February.
Authorities stopped his vehicle and noticed signs of impairments in Bryan, leading to his arrest. He was charged with a felony for having three or more priors within the last 10 years on top of a misdemeanor charge of a hit and run and property damage.
Zachery Ty Bryan's Latest Legal Headache
On October 25, Bryan was booked after his arrest on his second felony DUI charge of the year and fifth overall. According to the Custer County Sheriff's Office, he drove under the influence and failed to present a valid driver's license.