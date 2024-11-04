Inside Zachery Ty Bryan's Troubled Life: DUIs, Harassment Cases and More

Months after he was booked for DUI, the Home Improvement star was cuffed again on strangulation and assault charges.

According to the Eugene Police Department, officers responded after receiving a report of a physical dispute. Bryan allegedly assaulted the victim and throttled her during the incident. He also reportedly took her phone when she tried to call 911.

In February 2021, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of menacing and fourth-degree assault. KEZI-TV said six other charges, including coercion and strangulation, were dropped.

"He was sentenced to 36 months of bench probation, with conditions of probation including the program Bridges2Safety and no contact with the victim as well as the other standard conditions in a domestic violence sentencing," said the Lane County District Attorney.