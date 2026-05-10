What Happened to Zayn Malik? Inside the Former One Direction Member's Health Issues Following Scary Hospitalization

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Zayn Malik Was Hospitalized the Same Day His New Album Was Released

Source: @zayn/Instagram Zayn Malik said he is 'still unexpectedly recovering' following his recent health scare.

Zayn Malik kept fans updated about his recent health scare. On April 17, the former One Direction member confirmed he was admitted to a medical facility by sharing an Instagram Story photo of himself in a hospital bed and gown. He added a message thanking his fans and the "incredible hospital staff" for their help and support amid the undisclosed health woe. "To all my fans — thank you to all of you for your love and support now and always. Been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering. Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week," he wrote. "I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding." Malik continued, "Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of [doctors], nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends! Big big love." He did not disclose the health issue or diagnosis that resulted in his hospitalization, which came on the day his new album, Konnakol, was released.

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Zayn Malik Is Reportedly Seeking Treatment From the 'No. 1 Cardiologist in the World'

Source: @zayn/Instagram Zayn Malik released his new album on April 17.

After Malik addressed his recent health issue, a source claimed the "PILLOWTALK" singer decided to pause promotional activities for his new album to prioritize his health. According to the insider, the 33-year-old singer is seeking further medical treatment from the "No. 1 cardiologist in the world." "He's still working through his health issues. He was supposed to appear on Fallon but isn't able to due to doctor's recommendations," the source told People.

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Zayn Malik Canceled U.S. Tour and Several U.K. Shows

Source: @zayn/Instagram Zayn Malik made the announcement after his hospitalization.

Amid ongoing health concerns, Malik announced he had canceled all U.S. dates and several U.K. shows of his tour to focus on his well-being and recovery. "To my fans: Thank you so much for all the support and love you've shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health," he wrote in an Instagram Story. "I've felt it, and it's meant the world. I've been at home recovering and I'm doing well and will be better and stronger than before." Malik continued, "I've had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour. I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I'm really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon. Big Love, Z." He was also forced to cancel his scheduled appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and several fan meetings.

Zayn Malik's Past Health Issues Explored

Source: MEGA Zayn Malik did not share a diagnosis.