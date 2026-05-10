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What Happened to Zayn Malik? Inside the Former One Direction Member's Health Issues Following Scary Hospitalization

zayn malik health issues what to know after hospitalization
Source: @zayn/Instagram

Zayn Malik was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness on April 17 — the same day he released his new album, 'Konnakol.'

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May 10 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

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Zayn Malik Was Hospitalized the Same Day His New Album Was Released

zayn malik health issues what to know after hospitalization
Source: @zayn/Instagram

Zayn Malik said he is 'still unexpectedly recovering' following his recent health scare.

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Zayn Malik kept fans updated about his recent health scare.

On April 17, the former One Direction member confirmed he was admitted to a medical facility by sharing an Instagram Story photo of himself in a hospital bed and gown. He added a message thanking his fans and the "incredible hospital staff" for their help and support amid the undisclosed health woe.

"To all my fans — thank you to all of you for your love and support now and always. Been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering. Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week," he wrote. "I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding."

Malik continued, "Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of [doctors], nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends! Big big love."

He did not disclose the health issue or diagnosis that resulted in his hospitalization, which came on the day his new album, Konnakol, was released.

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Zayn Malik Is Reportedly Seeking Treatment From the 'No. 1 Cardiologist in the World'

zayn malik health issues what to know after hospitalization
Source: @zayn/Instagram

Zayn Malik released his new album on April 17.

After Malik addressed his recent health issue, a source claimed the "PILLOWTALK" singer decided to pause promotional activities for his new album to prioritize his health.

According to the insider, the 33-year-old singer is seeking further medical treatment from the "No. 1 cardiologist in the world."

"He's still working through his health issues. He was supposed to appear on Fallon but isn't able to due to doctor's recommendations," the source told People.

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Zayn Malik Canceled U.S. Tour and Several U.K. Shows

zayn malik health issues what to know after hospitalization
Source: @zayn/Instagram

Zayn Malik made the announcement after his hospitalization.

Amid ongoing health concerns, Malik announced he had canceled all U.S. dates and several U.K. shows of his tour to focus on his well-being and recovery.

"To my fans: Thank you so much for all the support and love you've shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health," he wrote in an Instagram Story. "I've felt it, and it's meant the world. I've been at home recovering and I'm doing well and will be better and stronger than before."

Malik continued, "I've had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour. I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I'm really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon. Big Love, Z."

He was also forced to cancel his scheduled appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and several fan meetings.

Zayn Malik's Past Health Issues Explored

zayn malik health issues what to know after hospitalization
Source: MEGA

Zayn Malik did not share a diagnosis.

Prior to the latest health concern, Malik had been open about his struggles with severe pressure and anxiety.

In addition, he revealed in his 2016 autobiography he developed a "quite serious" eating disorder when he was with his former boy group.

"Something I've never talked about in public before, but which I have come to terms with since leaving the band, is that I was suffering from an eating disorder," he wrote. "It wasn't as though I had any concerns about my weight or anything like that. I'd just go for days — sometimes two or three days straight — without eating anything at all."

Malik noted it "got quite serious," although he reportedly "did not recognize it for what it was" at the time.

He also clarified he did not intentionally restrict his diet, adding, "I think it was about control. I didn't feel like I had control over anything else in my life, but food was something I could control, so I did. I had lost so much weight I had become ill. The workload and the pace of life on the road put together with the pressures and strains of everything going on within the band had badly affected my eating habits."

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