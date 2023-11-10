15 Celebrities Who Have Struggled With Anxiety Disorders: Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner, Zayn Malik and More
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande has been open about her battle with anxiety on her social media pages and in interviews. When she launched her Sweetener tour, she had no choice but to cancel some of her meet-and-greet events due to panic attacks.
She also marks Mental Health Awareness Month every year with heartfelt posts to spread awareness while fighting the stigma surrounding mental health issues.
In 2021, she encouraged everyone to take care of their health.
"Healing isn't linear, fun, quick or at all easy but we are here and we've got to commit to making this time as healthy, peaceful and beautiful as possible. the work is so hard but we are capable and worth it. sending so much love and strength," she wrote.
Ashley Benson
Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson got candid about her health battle when she shared one of the effects of anxiety on her body. She posted on TikTok in November 2022 that a rash would start showing up and then spread out around her neck and shoulders.
Benson also disclosed in February 2015 that she undergoes acupuncture sometimes to relieve her anxiety.
Demi Lovato
To mark Mental Health Action Day in May, Demi Lovato appeared on TODAY's "Mind Matters" series and spoke with Savannah Sellers about her anxiety.
"There have been times where I've dealt with depression where I have had suicidal ideations," she continued. "It's something that I've struggled with since I was very young. And it's something that I can still struggle with if I don't stay on top of it."
The 31-year-old "Cool for the Summer" singer provided more details about her mental health issues and near-fatal drug overdose in 2018 through her YouTube documentary Simply Complicated.
Emma Stone
Dealing with the spotlight at an early age also exposed Emma Stone to mental health issues that soon affected her childhood and career. She revealed that her struggles started when she was a child while she was at a friend's house.
"I was absolutely convinced that the house was on fire … I was just sitting in her bedroom, and obviously the house wasn't on fire, but there was nothing in me that didn't think I was going to die," she recalled.
The 34-year-old The House Bunny star continued dealing with anxiety for years after that incident, but she soon learned how to help herself overcome her episodes. She also gave her fans tips on managing their anxiety, including reading.
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence noticed something was wrong with her when she lost "the light" she had when she was a kid. She developed social anxiety as soon as she started going to school, and it only subsided a little when she pursued a career in the acting industry.
"One day, I begged my parents to take me to a casting," Lawrence told the French magazine Madam Figaro. "We went off to New York and that's where I started acting. On stage, my mother saw the change taking place in me. She saw my anxieties disappear. I felt capable whereas before I felt good for nothing. This is why mom fought for me to become an actress."
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi has previously been open about his mental health journey.
He posted a letter on Facebook in 2016 to share his struggles with anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts for the first time. He revealed that he checked himself into rehab.
"I am not at peace," he wrote. "My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it … Its time I fix me. I'm nervous but I'mma get through this."
In 2018, Kid Cudi told Billboard that his joy in life made him feel like he was not fighting anymore and that performing and creating gave him a reason to be happy again.
Kristen Bell
When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Kristen Bell suffered like others due to her own crisis amid her battle with mental health issues. She told Self that she felt a "generalized dark cloud" over her when she left Michigan to study acting in New York City.
Her mother, a registered nurse, helped her in the downward spiral by taking SSRI medication and shedding light on their family's history of having anxiety and depression.
After Bell officially became the first mental health ambassador for the telehealth company Hers, she told People how important the project is to raise awareness about mental health resources.
Kylie Jenner
Amid her success as a businesswoman and media personality, Kylie Jenner struggles with anxiety, and she's reportedly "lost" herself at times.
She shared in an Instagram post how she tried to cope with her issues while constantly being in the spotlight.
"My first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself everyday to keep it. I've struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like i had to find myself completely again," she said.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga revealed to Yale University that she has been battling anxiety and depression since the seventh grade.
"I invented myself, Lady Gaga — I curated my life to be an expression of my pain. This is how I overcame my depression, by creating somebody that I felt was stronger than me," the "Shallow" singer disclosed. "But…nothing was able to fix how I was genetically made. I was born this way. No matter how much success you have, no matter how many opportunities, fame, fortune — no matter how many people accept you, to your face, the person that really needs to accept you is you."
She follows self-care practices to stay mentally healthy, especially during her tours, including meditation, exercise, practicing gratitude and leaning on her friends.
Lili Reinhart
In her interview on "On Purpose With Jay Shetty," Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart spoke candidly about her journey with anxiety for more than a decade and the healing techniques she has been following through the years.
"Two years ago the lockdown was forcing me to go through this healing journey by myself and my journey through healing was through spiritual healing," she said. "It became an 'I'm going to look inward' [route]."
Prince Harry
Prince Harry's royal life does not exempt him from having anxiety and other mental health illnesses. The Duke of Sussex often shares in his interviews that he's faced panic attacks and severe anxiety before his scheduled royal engagements.
For instance, he told Oprah Winfrey how he immediately felt self-conscious and embarrassed whenever he had to be in public and surrounded by cameras.
"I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling," Prince Harry said. "I would probably drink a week's worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night."
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds' anxiety first started affecting him as a child. He told CBS Sunday Mornings that he dealt with the mental health issue his whole life and that it felt like he had two different personas.
"But as soon as that curtain opens — and this happens in my work a lot too — it's like this little guy takes over. And he's like, 'I got this. You're cool.' I feel, like, my heart rate drop, and my breathing calm, and I just sort of go out and I'm this different person. And I leave that interview going, 'God, I'd love to be that guy!'" he noted before the release of his hit Netflix film The Adam Project.
Sarah Silverman
Sarah Silverman can make people laugh with her hilarious tirades, but the comedian also suffers at times, especially during her "very dark years."
The 52-year-old Saturday Night Live alum consulted several therapists — including one who died by hanging — and how she used to take 16 Xanax pills per day. She finally learned how to manage and cope with her issues, but she still takes medications and goes to therapy because the battle is not yet over.
"And I still have downward spirals, days when I have to drag myself on stage to do stand-up or I'm just tweeting Morrissey lyrics from my bed," she shared.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez has been making her mental health her top priority, as she's faced anxiety and depression for a long time.
While she established ways to manage her mental health issues, Gomez said she did not see it as something she would ever overcome.
"I think it's a battle I'm gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I'm okay with that because I know that I'm choosing myself over anything else," the Barney & Friends star shared. "I'm starting my year off with that thought. I want to make sure I'm healthy. If that's good, everything else will fall into place."
After her kidney transplant procedure, she revealed to the Today show that her lupus diagnosis caused her pain, anxiety and depression.
Zayn Malik
After leaving One Direction, Zayn Malik finally got candid about his panic attacks that affected his schedules between 2016 and 2017.
"I have suffered the worst anxiety of my career," he wrote on X. "I know those who suffer anxiety will understand and I hope those who don't can empathize with my situation."