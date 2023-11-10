15 Celebrities Who Have Struggled With Anxiety Disorders: Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner, Zayn Malik and More

Ariana Grande has been open about her battle with anxiety on her social media pages and in interviews. When she launched her Sweetener tour, she had no choice but to cancel some of her meet-and-greet events due to panic attacks.

She also marks Mental Health Awareness Month every year with heartfelt posts to spread awareness while fighting the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

In 2021, she encouraged everyone to take care of their health.

"Healing isn't linear, fun, quick or at all easy but we are here and we've got to commit to making this time as healthy, peaceful and beautiful as possible. the work is so hard but we are capable and worth it. sending so much love and strength," she wrote.