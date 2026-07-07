Zendaya Wows in Body-Sculpting Gown as She Flashes Diamond Ring at 'The Odyssey' Premiere After Marrying Tom Holland: Photos
July 7 2026, Published 6:12 p.m. ET
Zendaya, 29, looked ethereal at the July 6 premiere of The Odyssey in London.
Styled by her longtime stylist Law Roach, she wore a stunning gown designed by Schiaparelli Haute Couture.
The sculpted dress features a molded bodice in "white glazed porcelain-effect silicone, with a racer back and lacing details, and mirrored fringes embroidered with a white-to-mirror sfumato gradient,” the fashion house described in a press release.
A Quick Turnaround
Roach shared in a clip posted to Instagram on Monday, July 6, that he sourced it straight off the runway after its debut in Paris just hours before.
He told French creator Elias Medini, known as Lyas, that he traveled to Paris himself to grab it specifically for "a very special girl."
“You chose this look for a premiere tonight,” Medini said as he panned the camera to the dress on a nearby model.
Roach laughed as he said, “Yes, I flew in last night to come to the show; I have a private jet waiting for me.”
“And for her?” the creator asked, as he pointed to the model who was wearing the gown.
Roach replied, “And for her, to get that dress off of her, to get it to London."
The show held in Paris showed the Fall Winter 2026/2027 collection designed by Daniel Rosebery.
Her Accessories
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Roach and Zendaya accessorized the gown with an 18k white gold necklace featuring a 12.37-carat diamond and an additional 76.11 carats of diamonds layered throughout it, paired with simple diamond studs from Chopard’s Haute Joaillerie Collection.
She wore her hair in waist-length waves with a braided crown and glowing makeup to finish the look.
A Star-Studded Cast
In Christopher Nolan's adaptation of the Greek story, set to hit theaters on July 17, Zendaya plays the Greek goddess Athena, who represents wisdom and warfare.
She will star alongside an A-list cast featuring some of Hollywood's biggest names: Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as his wife Penelope, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, and even her husband, Tom Holland, as Odysseus' son Telemachus.
A Power Couple
For the happy couple, this is not their first movie together.
Zendaya and Holland are currently on their tour to promote the fourth movie in the Spider-Man franchise led by Holland, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This tour marks their first major red-carpet appearances as husband and wife.
They have already been seen in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and Rome as they continue to promote the highly anticipated film.