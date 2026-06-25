Newlyweds Tom Holland and Zendaya Make Rare Appearance in Paris to Promote 'Spider-Man' Movie: Photos

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Source: MEGA Zendaya and Tom Holland stunned fans with their rare appearance in Paris for the promo tour of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

Zendaya and Tom Holland stunned fans with their rare appearance in Paris to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day after recently confirming their wedding. The couple attended the film's Paris premiere at the UGC Ciné Cité Bercy in the French capital on June 24. Zendaya stunned in a casual black Spider-Man-themed T-shirt featuring Spidey in his iconic crouching pose, printed in red over. The T-shirt appears to be a part of Marvel's vintage Spider-Man merch — specifically the Spider-Man Mad Engine Metallic T-shirt, released in 2012, per Variety. The actress paired the outfit with pointed white stilettos and dangling diamond earrings while wearing her hair in a short bob, completing her chic yet classy look.

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Zendaya and Tom Holland Stunned at the Rome Premiere of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Source: MEGA Zendaya and Tom Holland posed for photos together at the Rome premiere of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

Zendaya and Holland are currently on a worldwide tour to promote the fourth installment of the Holland-led Spider-Man franchise. Before their Paris appearance, they did a promo tour of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Amsterdam and Berlin last week, and attended a press event in Rome beforehand. The couple also stunned with their appearance at the film's Rome premiere. Zendaya wore a sheer Giorgio Armani gown from the 1990 Spring/Summer collection, featuring crystal spider-web details. Holland also looked sharp in a maroon suit with matching leather shoes.

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Zendaya Sent the Internet into a Frenzy with her $35 'Spider-Man' T-shirt

Source: MEGA Zendaya's $35 Spider-Man-themed T-shirt sent fans into a frenzy.

Zendaya has sent many people scrambling to buy the iconic Spider-Man T-shirt she wore at the Paris premiere after photos of her look went viral. While the shirt does not appear to be available through official Marvel stores, it can reportedly be found on eBay for around $35. The Emmy-winning actress's choice to attend the premiere in such an affordable piece drew attention online, particularly given the typically high-fashion nature of red-carpet events.

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Tom Holland Opted For a Formal Look at the Paris Press Tour

Source: MEGA Tom Holland and Zendaya wore matching colored outfits at the Paris promo tour of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

Meanwhile, Holland opted for a more formal look with a red blazer, a white button-down shirt over a white T-shirt, black trousers, and red leather shoes. Although the couple did not pose for photos together on the red carpet at the Paris premiere, their matching red, black, and white ensembles became the talk of the town.

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Zendaya and Tom Holland Spoke to Fans at the Paris Event

Source: MEGA Zendaya and Tom Holland spoke to fans while promoting 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' in Paris.

Zendaya and Holland made sure to show love to the countless fans waiting for them at the Paris premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Euphoria actress happily signed autographs and stopped for photos with excited fans, while Holland also took time to greet the crowd — especially younger attendees — posing for snapshots.

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Tom Holland Recently Confirmed His Wedding with Zendaya

Source: MEGA The ongoing 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' press tour holds a special value due to the recent confirmation of Tom Holland and Zendaya's wedding.