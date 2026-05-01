Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Gives Cryptic Answer When Asked About His Claim She and Tom Holland Secretly Married
May 1 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
Law Roach is keeping his lips zipped from now on!
Less than two months after Zendaya's stylist claimed the actress and Tom Holland secretly tied the knot, he was once again asked if the wedding rumors were true while doing a fan "Ask Me Anything" on Reddit.
Law Roach Refuses to Spill the Beans
"Was your comment about Zendaya and Tom already being married a joke, or is it the truth?" the person asked, to which Roach, 47, comically replied, "It’s either a joke or the truth!"
As OK! reported, Roach was chatting with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1 when asked about the power couple's wedding plans.
"The wedding has already happened. You missed it," he said.
"Is that true?" asked the reporter, to which the fashion expert replied, "It's very true!"
'I Said What I Said'
On March 2, the actress' mom, Claire Stoemer, commented "the laugh..." with a laughing face emoji on a video of Roach's comments.
When Roach was questioned about his statement at the March 15 Oscars, he simply told Extra, "I said what I said."
Neither of the 29-year-old stars has confirmed or denied the allegation, though the Euphoria lead has been seen out a few times lately with what appeared to be a wedding band.
- When Did Tom Holland and Zendaya Get Married? Everything to Know So Far About the Couple's Reported Secret Wedding
- 2026 Oscars Red Carpet: Zendaya's Stylist Coyly Confirms Actress Married Tom Holland — 'I Said What I Said'
- Zendaya’s Mom Reacts to Law Roach's Viral Confession About Actress' Rumored Secret Wedding to Tom Holland
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Actress Has Been Wearing a New Ring
When the Disney Channel alum appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she was asked about viral AI images that showed her and Holland at a wedding.
"I'm sure you know the internet has gone berserk with stories that you might actually be married to Tom," Jimmy Kimmel noted, to which she sarcastically quipped, "Really? I haven’t seen any of that!"
"Many people have been fooled by them. I was out and about in real life and people are like, 'Oh my god, your wedding photos are really gorgeous.' And I was like, 'Babe they’re AI. They're not real,'" she quipped.
However, the Emmy-winning star wouldn't share whether or not she and Holland are actually husband and wife.
When Did Zendaya and Tom Holland Start Dating?
The Spider-Man: Homecoming costars' romance was confirmed in 2021, as after months of dating rumors, they were caught kissing in Holland's car.
At the January 2025 Golden Globes, Zendaya stepped out with a diamond ring, with reports soon confirming the British actor proposed the month prior.
The pair was most recently seen together at a padel tournament hosted by Holland's non-alcoholic beer company, Bero, on Wednesday, April 29.