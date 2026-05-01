Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Gives Cryptic Answer When Asked About His Claim She and Tom Holland Secretly Married

"Was your comment about Zendaya and Tom already being married a joke, or is it the truth?" the person asked, to which Roach, 47, comically replied, "It’s either a joke or the truth!"

As OK! reported, Roach was chatting with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1 when asked about the power couple's wedding plans.

"The wedding has already happened. You missed it," he said.

"Is that true?" asked the reporter, to which the fashion expert replied, "It's very true!"