Zendaya Looks Unrecognizable With Alien-Like Prosthetic Ears in New Fashion Campaign: Photos
Zendaya may not have been on the first all-female mission to space, but she's engaging in some extraterrestrial activity of her own.
The movie star, 28, rocked a new pixie cut and alien-like pointy ears in a space-themed campaign for On called "Zone Dreamers," released on Tuesday, April 15.
In the one-minute ad for the activewear brand, Zendaya's prosthetic ears stick out as she models simple athleisure, styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach.
The video kicks off with Zendaya sporting her signature curls, staring directly into the camera as she declares, "You can do anything. You can be anyone."
Other actors then pop out the back, telling her "the crew is ready." Suddenly, Zendaya looks back at them completely transformed, short hair and all. The actors quickly switch to wearing astronaut suits as they give the Dune star a countdown to board the spaceship.
Zendaya does a somersault onto the aircraft that ignites another outfit switch: a transparent astronaut suit of her own.
Wearing a long-sleeve, skin-tight black top, Zendaya punches buttons on a workout machine named "Cosmic Exercise Panel 9000." She proceeds to punch a boxing bag filled with cereal flakes, accidentally levitate while lifting a barbell and assess neighboring planets.
Zendaya and her fellow astronauts land their spaceship at a diner with the words "Best Slice in the Galaxy" spelled across the front. She sips on a drink as a pepperoni pizza sits on the table in front of her. At the bottom of the pizza box read the words "Dream On."
The ad ends with Zendaya questioning, "Did you hear that?", before cutting to a clip of the alien narrating the campaign munching on a slice of pizza.
Throughout the video, Zendaya wears several pieces from the new collection, including a long-sleeve crop top, tights, high-waisted leggings, a white cut-out tank, a knit one-piece and platform sneakers.
The video is captioned, "Zendaya and crew take off on an adventure of self-discovery. Will they find their dreams beyond the clouds?"
The Euphoria actress was first announced as an On partner on June 6, 2024.
"It’s no secret that I’ve been a big fan of On for a long time," she said in a statement with the brand last year. "I’m always wearing them on set, or when I’m traveling, rehearsing or running around with my dog. So it’s a full-circle moment to make this partnership official."
Their first project together was another cinematic short titled "Dream Together," which captured the actress' desire to bring people of different backgrounds together through sports and exercise.
"I owe so much to the people around me for getting me to where I am and this film recognizes and appreciates those who support and uplift us every day," she expressed. "I think this feeling of collaboration and inclusiveness shines through in what we’ve created."