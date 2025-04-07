Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler Spark Dating Rumors After Wrapping 'Caught Stealing' Movie: 'Their Chemistry Is as Good Off-Screen as It Is on It'
Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz's on-screen romance is becoming more of a reality.
The actors — who star as love interests in the upcoming flick Caught Stealing — are exploring their connection outside of the movie, a source reported.
"They get on very well and their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it," an insider told the US Sun the weekend of April 5. "Austin and Zoë have been keeping it under the radar and aren’t putting a label on anything yet. They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go."
In October 2024, Kravitz, 36, and Butler, 33, were caught sharing a kiss on set of their upcoming thriller, which is set to release on August 29.
Although filming wrapped in November 2024, the duo has reportedly been spending a lot of time together over the past few weeks. However, they are not rushing into anything since they are both recovering from recent breakups.
Caught Stealing is a crime thriller that follows Hank Thompson (Butler) an ex-baseball player who gets caught up in the New York City crime scene in the 1990s. Kravitz plays Yvonne, Hank's girlfriend. A trailer that debuted at CinemaCon showed the actors making out in the hallway of an apartment building.
Amid dating rumors, the Big Little Lies star was also spotted leaving a restaurant at 2:20 a.m. on March 1 and getting into the same black SUV as Noah Centineo — though it's unclear if things are just platonic.
In addition, Kravitz called off her engagement to Channing Tatum in October 2024 after three years of dating. The former couple got engaged exactly one year earlier, revealing their plans to wed with a Rosemary's Baby costume during Halloween weekend. People officially confirmed their engagement news on October 30 of that year.
The couple was first linked in 2021, when Tatum, 44, starred in Blink Twice, the film she co-wrote and directed. It's unclear why they split, but they remain cordial.
"Ultimately, once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted,” an insider told Us Weekly. "It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped."
Neither of them were eager to plan their wedding, so the connection naturally waned.
"[Kravitz] and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together," the source added.
Meanwhile, Butler separated from his girlfriend of three years, Kaia Gerber, at the end of 2024. Prior to dating the model, he was with Vanessa Hudgens for almost 10 years. They split in early 2020 due to their busy schedules.