Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler Spark Dating Rumors After Wrapping 'Caught Stealing' Movie: 'Their Chemistry Is as Good Off-Screen as It Is on It'

The actors — who star as love interests in the upcoming flick Caught Stealing — are exploring their connection outside of the movie, a source reported.

"They get on very well and their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it," an insider told the US Sun the weekend of April 5. "Austin and Zoë have been keeping it under the radar and aren’t putting a label on anything yet. They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go."

In October 2024, Kravitz, 36, and Butler, 33, were caught sharing a kiss on set of their upcoming thriller, which is set to release on August 29.

Although filming wrapped in November 2024, the duo has reportedly been spending a lot of time together over the past few weeks. However, they are not rushing into anything since they are both recovering from recent breakups.