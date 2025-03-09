Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum 'Respect Each Other' Despite Calling Off Engagement as They're Not Opposed to 'Working Together Again Someday'
Friendly exes?
According to an insider, though Zoë Kravitz, 36, and Channing Tatum, 44, are broken up, there's no hard feelings between them.
“They respect each other,” the source said the Magic Mike alum and The Batman star, “and they actually hope to work together again someday.”
In fact, another confidante recently told Us Weekly that the exes — whose split was announced in October 2024 — are going to be filming an upcoming project called Alpha Gang together in spring 2025.
The source also alleged it could help reignite their romance.
“Film is their passion, so it could bring them back together,” they stated. “They thrive while being on set together and will be able to get through it. Both of them are very professional and there is no bad blood between them.”
As OK! previously reported, despite the insider believing the duo may find their way back to each other, they seem to have both found new lovers in the meantime.
On Sunday, March 2, the brunette beauty sparked dating rumors with Noah Centineo, 28, after they were spotted leaving a bar/restaurant in L.A. at 2 a.m.
The duo were seen getting into the same car together at the end of the night out, and although there was no PDA, rumors swirled they might have a romantic connection.
Just one day earlier, Tatum and his new girlfriend, Inka Williams, 25, made their debut at the CAA pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles.
The Hollywood hunk and the model were photographed exiting the event hand in hand just about four months after he and Kravitz ended their engagement. Their appearance together did not come as much of a surprise, as in January, speculation began that they might be seeing one another after being spotted at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel.
Though Kravitz and Tatum’s romance concluded, in a recent interview, the actress assured they are on good terms.
When asked if her thoughts on the film Blink Twice have been affected by their split, she said, "Not at all.”
"I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she added of the film, which she directed and Tatum starred in. "It warms my heart."
Despite not getting her fairy-tale ending with the Fly Me to the Moon star, Kravitz noted she’s "so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”
"He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him. He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that,” she concluded.
