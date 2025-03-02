Zoë Kravitz, 36, and Noah Centineo, 28, Spark Dating Rumors After Actress' Ex Channing Tatum Packed on the PDA With New Girlfriend Inka Williams in L.A.

Suspicions the duo may be together arose when they were spotted leaving a bar-restaurant in L.A. at 2 a.m. The actor and actress were seen slipping out of the establishment and getting into the same car. Though there was no PDA, the two celebs ending the night together has ignited speculation about their relationship status.

The outing comes after Kravitz and Tatum called off their engagement in October 2024 after dating for three years.