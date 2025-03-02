or
Zoë Kravitz, 36, and Noah Centineo, 28, Spark Dating Rumors After Actress' Ex Channing Tatum Packed on the PDA With New Girlfriend Inka Williams in L.A.

Composite photo of Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo.
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo left in the same car after a night out in L.A.

By:

March 2 2025, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

Are Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum both moving on?

On Sunday, March 2 — just two days after the Magic Mike alum debuted his romance with Inka WilliamsThe Batman star, 36, sparked dating rumors with Noah Centineo, 28.

zoe kravitz noah centineo dating rumors channing tatum inka williams
Source: MEGA

Though the pair did not pack on the PDA, Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo hung out together on Sunday, March 2.

Suspicions the duo may be together arose when they were spotted leaving a bar-restaurant in L.A. at 2 a.m. The actor and actress were seen slipping out of the establishment and getting into the same car. Though there was no PDA, the two celebs ending the night together has ignited speculation about their relationship status.

The outing comes after Kravitz and Tatum called off their engagement in October 2024 after dating for three years.

Though it is unclear if the Blink Twice director and the To All the Boys I've Loved Before lead are an item, Tatum and Williams made it clear they are together.

On Friday, February 28, the Hollywood hunk, 44, and the model, 25, exited the CAA pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles hand in hand.

zoe kravitz noah centineo dating rumors channing tatum inka williams
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo have an eight-year age gap.

The pair tried to keep a low profile as they left the Living Room together. While Tatum donned black pants, a black shirt and a tan jacket for the night out, Williams wore a black dress with long fringe and silver hoop earrings.

The lovers were first romantically linked in January when they were seen at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel.

As OK! previously reported, Tatum’s new relationship comes four months after he and Kravitz called it quits.

Despite their romance not working out, the brunette beauty expressed no hard feelings towards Tatum in a recent interview.

zoe kravitz noah centineo dating rumors channing tatum inka williams
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's split was announced in October 2024.

When asked if her thoughts on the film Blink Twice — which Kravitz directed and Tatum starred in — has changed since their split, she said, "Not at all.”

"I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she shared, noting that "it warms [her] heart" to hear praise for Tatum’s acting in the movie.

zoe kravitz noah centineo dating rumors channing tatum inka williams
Source: @inkawilliams/Instagram

Channing Tatum was recently spotted leaving the CAA pre-Oscar party holding hands with Inka Williams.

Though they were not meant to be romantic, Kravitz shared that she is "so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

"He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him. He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that,” she added.

TMZ reported on Kravitz and Centineo's outing.

