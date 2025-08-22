Zoë Kravitz Goes Braless in Lacy Slip Dress at 'Caught Stealing' Premiere With Costar Austin Butler: Photos
Zoë Kravitz stunned in a sultry slip dress at the Paris premiere of her much-anticipated film, Caught Stealing.
The actress, 36, went braless in a silk satin and lace mini from Saint Laurent while walking the red carpet alongside costar Austin Butler on Thursday, August 21.
Kravitz paired the nightgown-like ensemble with black satin crepe Saint Laurent Frankie Mules.
Her arm full of tattoos was exposed in the lingerie-inspired look. For accessories, she kept things simple with an arm cuff and a pair of silver drop earrings. The Blink Twice alum kept her glam subdued as well, as she swept her hair into a ponytail with money pieces left out.
Kravitz has regularly rocked Saint Laurent looks on Caught Stealing's press tour. Earlier this week, she wore a black, plunging halterneck gown from the brand for a screening at London's Leicester Square.
On Thursday night, Kravitz was all giggles aside Butler, who layered black and khaki button-downs with leather pants. In one snapshot, she grasped his arm while gazing deeply into his eyes.
In the film, which drops August 29, Kravitz plays the love interest of Butler, an ex-baseball player-turned-New York City bartender caught up in a group of gangsters.
Are Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler Dating?
The duo sparked real-life romance rumors in April as they wrapped filming.
"They get on very well and their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it," an insider told the US Sun the weekend of April 5. "Austin and Zoë have been keeping it under the radar and aren’t putting a label on anything yet. They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go."
In October 2024, they were photographed smooching on the set of the thriller as well.
Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler's Recent Dating History
Both stars are still moving on from recent breakups. Kravitz called off her engagement to Channing Tatum in October 2024 after three years of dating, while Butler split from his girlfriend of three years, Kaia Gerber, at the end of 2024. Prior to dating the model, the Elvis star was with Vanessa Hudgens for almost 10 years.
Kravitz and Butler are reportedly single, although earlier this year, the former was rumored to be seeing Noah Centineo. She and the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star left a restaurant together at 2:20 a.m. on March 1 and climbed into the same black SUV. In May, they were photographed taking a walk through NYC as well, but no PDA was present.