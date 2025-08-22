or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > zoe kravitz
OK LogoPHOTOS

Zoë Kravitz Goes Braless in Lacy Slip Dress at 'Caught Stealing' Premiere With Costar Austin Butler: Photos

Photo of Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz wore a slip dress inspired by bedroom intimates on the red carpet with Austin Butler for 'Caught Stealing.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 22 2025, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Zoë Kravitz stunned in a sultry slip dress at the Paris premiere of her much-anticipated film, Caught Stealing.

The actress, 36, went braless in a silk satin and lace mini from Saint Laurent while walking the red carpet alongside costar Austin Butler on Thursday, August 21.

Kravitz paired the nightgown-like ensemble with black satin crepe Saint Laurent Frankie Mules.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Zoë Kravitz keep things sleek and simple at the 'Caught Stealing' premiere.
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz kept things sleek and simple at the 'Caught Stealing' premiere.

Her arm full of tattoos was exposed in the lingerie-inspired look. For accessories, she kept things simple with an arm cuff and a pair of silver drop earrings. The Blink Twice alum kept her glam subdued as well, as she swept her hair into a ponytail with money pieces left out.

Kravitz has regularly rocked Saint Laurent looks on Caught Stealing's press tour. Earlier this week, she wore a black, plunging halterneck gown from the brand for a screening at London's Leicester Square.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Zoë Kravitz wore a monochromatic look on the red carpet.
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz wore a monochromatic look on the red carpet.

On Thursday night, Kravitz was all giggles aside Butler, who layered black and khaki button-downs with leather pants. In one snapshot, she grasped his arm while gazing deeply into his eyes.

In the film, which drops August 29, Kravitz plays the love interest of Butler, an ex-baseball player-turned-New York City bartender caught up in a group of gangsters.

MORE ON:
zoe kravitz

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Are Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler Dating?

Image of Zoë Kravitz stars alongside Austin Butler in 'Caught Stealing.'
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz stars alongside Austin Butler in 'Caught Stealing.'

The duo sparked real-life romance rumors in April as they wrapped filming.

"They get on very well and their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it," an insider told the US Sun the weekend of April 5. "Austin and Zoë have been keeping it under the radar and aren’t putting a label on anything yet. They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go."

In October 2024, they were photographed smooching on the set of the thriller as well.

Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler's Recent Dating History

Image of Zoë Kravitz plays Austin Butler's girlfriend in the upcoming thriller 'Caught Stealing.'
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz plays Austin Butler's girlfriend in the upcoming thriller 'Caught Stealing.'

Both stars are still moving on from recent breakups. Kravitz called off her engagement to Channing Tatum in October 2024 after three years of dating, while Butler split from his girlfriend of three years, Kaia Gerber, at the end of 2024. Prior to dating the model, the Elvis star was with Vanessa Hudgens for almost 10 years.

Kravitz and Butler are reportedly single, although earlier this year, the former was rumored to be seeing Noah Centineo. She and the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star left a restaurant together at 2:20 a.m. on March 1 and climbed into the same black SUV. In May, they were photographed taking a walk through NYC as well, but no PDA was present.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.