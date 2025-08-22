PHOTOS Zoë Kravitz Goes Braless in Lacy Slip Dress at 'Caught Stealing' Premiere With Costar Austin Butler: Photos Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz wore a slip dress inspired by bedroom intimates on the red carpet with Austin Butler for 'Caught Stealing.' Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 22 2025, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

Zoë Kravitz stunned in a sultry slip dress at the Paris premiere of her much-anticipated film, Caught Stealing. The actress, 36, went braless in a silk satin and lace mini from Saint Laurent while walking the red carpet alongside costar Austin Butler on Thursday, August 21. Kravitz paired the nightgown-like ensemble with black satin crepe Saint Laurent Frankie Mules.

Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz kept things sleek and simple at the 'Caught Stealing' premiere.

Her arm full of tattoos was exposed in the lingerie-inspired look. For accessories, she kept things simple with an arm cuff and a pair of silver drop earrings. The Blink Twice alum kept her glam subdued as well, as she swept her hair into a ponytail with money pieces left out. Kravitz has regularly rocked Saint Laurent looks on Caught Stealing's press tour. Earlier this week, she wore a black, plunging halterneck gown from the brand for a screening at London's Leicester Square.

Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz wore a monochromatic look on the red carpet.

On Thursday night, Kravitz was all giggles aside Butler, who layered black and khaki button-downs with leather pants. In one snapshot, she grasped his arm while gazing deeply into his eyes. In the film, which drops August 29, Kravitz plays the love interest of Butler, an ex-baseball player-turned-New York City bartender caught up in a group of gangsters.

Are Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler Dating?

Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz stars alongside Austin Butler in 'Caught Stealing.'

The duo sparked real-life romance rumors in April as they wrapped filming. "They get on very well and their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it," an insider told the US Sun the weekend of April 5. "Austin and Zoë have been keeping it under the radar and aren’t putting a label on anything yet. They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go." In October 2024, they were photographed smooching on the set of the thriller as well.

Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler's Recent Dating History

Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz plays Austin Butler's girlfriend in the upcoming thriller 'Caught Stealing.'