Zoë Kravitz Calls Out Hulu for 'Tacky' Harry Styles Joke in Fiery Comment
May 8 2026, Published 7:56 a.m. ET
Zoë Kravitz blasted Hulu for what she called a “tacky” reference involving her relationship with Harry Styles.
On April 27, the streaming platform used Kravitz’s canceled series High Fidelity in a now-deleted post to make a joke tied to Styles’ music.
“Robyn Brooks definitely has ‘Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally’ on her playlist,” Hulu wrote alongside a photo of Kravitz in character on Instagram.
The caption appeared to reference Styles’ album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which dropped on March 6.
Kravitz didn’t wait long to respond.
“This is tacky,” she commented directly under the post, tagging the Disney-owned platform.
High Fidelity, which was released in February 2020, starred Kravitz as Robyn “Rob” Brooks, a record store owner navigating heartbreak alongside her closest friends. The series was a modern, gender-flipped take on the 1995 novel by Nick Hornby, which also inspired the 2000 film starring John Cusack.
The Hulu reboot leaned into a Brooklyn-set, updated version of the story, blending music culture with a messy modern breakup storyline. Despite an 86 percent critic score and 82 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the series was ultimately canceled after its debut run.
Following the cancelation, Kravitz addressed the news with her own pointed post.
“At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait,” she wrote.
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She also took a moment to thank the cast and crew behind the show.
“I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I'm in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #breakupssuck," she added.
The Blink Twice director also called the decision a “big mistake” in another interview.
“They didn’t realize what that show was and what it could do,” Kravitz told Elle Magazine. “The amount of letters, DMs, people on the street and women that look like us — like, that love for the show, it meant something to people. It was a big mistake.”
Meanwhile, Kravitz’s personal life has also stayed in the spotlight. Multiple outlets confirmed on April 27 that the actress and Styles were engaged after about eight months of dating.
The engagement news came more than a year after Kravitz ended her previous engagement with Channing Tatum in October 2024.
Reports at the time said the split came after the pair realized they were in “different stages in life.”