Zoë Kravitz Calls Out Hulu for 'Tacky' Harry Styles Joke in Fiery Comment

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Source: Hulu/YouTube Zoë Kravitz criticized Hulu for using a joke about Harry Styles to promote her canceled series.

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“Robyn Brooks definitely has ‘Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally’ on her playlist,” Hulu wrote alongside a photo of Kravitz in character on Instagram. The caption appeared to reference Styles’ album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which dropped on March 6. Kravitz didn’t wait long to respond. “This is tacky,” she commented directly under the post, tagging the Disney-owned platform.

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Zoë Kravitz reacts to Hulu’s post about her ‘High Fidelity’ character listening to Harry Styles:



“this is tacky.” pic.twitter.com/kNGMZPaC21 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 7, 2026 Source: @PopCrave/X

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High Fidelity, which was released in February 2020, starred Kravitz as Robyn “Rob” Brooks, a record store owner navigating heartbreak alongside her closest friends. The series was a modern, gender-flipped take on the 1995 novel by Nick Hornby, which also inspired the 2000 film starring John Cusack. The Hulu reboot leaned into a Brooklyn-set, updated version of the story, blending music culture with a messy modern breakup storyline. Despite an 86 percent critic score and 82 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the series was ultimately canceled after its debut run.

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Source: Hulu/YouTube The actress called the Instagram caption 'tacky' and directly responded to the streaming platform.

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Following the cancelation, Kravitz addressed the news with her own pointed post. “At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait,” she wrote.

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Zoe stays on Hulu’s neck for canceling High Fidelity and rightfully so. Justice for Rob Brooks! pic.twitter.com/nzZZqN6oPa — ᴛᴀʏ  (@moodsofaquarius) May 7, 2026

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She also took a moment to thank the cast and crew behind the show. “I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I'm in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #breakupssuck," she added.

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Source: MEGA 'High Fidelity' was canceled after one season despite strong reviews.

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The Blink Twice director also called the decision a “big mistake” in another interview. “They didn’t realize what that show was and what it could do,” Kravitz told Elle Magazine. “The amount of letters, DMs, people on the street and women that look like us — like, that love for the show, it meant something to people. It was a big mistake.”

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Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz is reportedly engaged to Harry Styles.