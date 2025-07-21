or
Zoë Kravitz Sparks Concerns Over 'Malnourished' Look During NYC Outing

Photo of Zoë Kravitz
Source: Mega

Zoë Kravitz’s latest NYC appearance drew mixed reactions as fans commented on her thin frame post-breakup.

By:

July 21 2025, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

Zoë Kravitz is drawing concern from fans after stepping out in New York City, where many noticed her "thin" appearance over the weekend.

The Batman star, 36, was photographed leaving The Bowery Hotel in the East Village, clutching an iced coffee on Friday, July 18. She donned a striking red Black History Month T-shirt paired with black mini track shorts, accessorizing with black kitten heels, a chic black handbag and trendy sunglasses.

image of Critics pointed out Zoë Kravitz's 'smaller' frame after being spotted in NYC.
Source: Mega

Critics pointed out Zoë Kravitz's 'smaller' frame after being spotted in NYC.

While numerous fans showered Kravitz with compliments, admiring her outfit, some voiced worries about her appearance. Comments flooded in on social media, with one person exclaiming, "The outfit though 😍," and another adding, "I wish I looked like that in teeny tiny shorts."

However, critics quickly turned to body shaming, pointing out her low weight. "I never noticed how tiny she is," one user remarked, while another bluntly stated, "Too thin."

A third chimed in, "Malnourished.. sad," indicating their worry for the actress' health.

image of Some social media users came to Zoë Kravitz's defense.
Source: Mega

Some social media users came to Zoë Kravitz's defense.

Kravitz's appearance has prompted discussions about her well-being, particularly in light of her split from Channing Tatum last October. "She HAS gotten much thinner after her breakup," observed one follower, while another commented, "She doesn't look healthy."

Despite the negativity, many fans defended Kravitz from online hate. "Shut it and learn some manners," one user snapped back at the critics.

Another supporter noted, "She has always been petite and has a small frame," adding, "She looks gorgeous."

A further defender asserted, "Everyone commenting on her weight is so obviously seething with jealousy."

MORE ON:
zoe kravitz

image of Zoë Kravitz's appearance sparked a debate less than a year after her split from Channing Tatum.
Source: Mega

Zoë Kravitz's appearance sparked a debate less than a year after her split from Channing Tatum.

This outing comes shortly after it was revealed that the Big Little Lies star received a nomination for the 2025 Emmys. She is recognized in the outstanding guest actress in a comedy series category for her role in The Studio, where she played herself alongside stars like Seth Rogen and Catherine O'Hara.

Amid her career success, Kravitz's personal life remains busy following her high-profile breakup. In March, romance rumors swirled when she was spotted with Noah Centineo after a dinner date in Los Angeles. The next month, she was linked to her Caught Stealing costar Austin Butler, although a source close to her stated it was "nothing serious."

image of Zoë Kravitz previously spoke about her body image.
Source: Mega

Zoë Kravitz previously spoke about her body image.

Kravitz has spoken publicly and extensively about her weight in the past, particularly in relation to her struggle with eating disorders.

She has been very open about battling anorexia and bulimia throughout her high school years and into her early 20s. She has also discussed how preparing for her role as an anorexic character in the 2014 film The Road Within involved losing 20 pounds, bringing her weight down to 90 pounds.

"I was a chunky, perfectly normal-looking 15-year-old, but I had this remarkably beautiful skinny mother and a father who was dating a supermodel, and I felt short and ungainly," she told Elle in February 2020.

