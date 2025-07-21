Zoë Kravitz Sparks Concerns Over 'Malnourished' Look During NYC Outing

Kravitz's appearance has prompted discussions about her well-being, particularly in light of her split from Channing Tatum last October. "She HAS gotten much thinner after her breakup," observed one follower, while another commented, "She doesn't look healthy."

Despite the negativity, many fans defended Kravitz from online hate. "Shut it and learn some manners," one user snapped back at the critics.

Another supporter noted, "She has always been petite and has a small frame," adding, "She looks gorgeous."

A further defender asserted, "Everyone commenting on her weight is so obviously seething with jealousy."