Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo 'Aren't Putting a Label' on Anything Yet Despite 'Spending a Lot of Time Together'
Zoë Kravitz and Noah Centineo’s romance is heating up!
According to a source, the Batman star, 36, has moved on with the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before alum, 28, after ex Channing Tatum debuted his romance with Inka Williams on February 28.
“There’s no bad blood — they’re genuinely on friendly terms,” the insider said of Kravitz and Tatum, whose split was revealed in October 2024.
Months after they broke off the engagement, Kravitz has found a new boo.
“She and Noah aren’t putting a label on it yet, but they’re spending a lot of time together,” the source said of the two.
While the Magic Mike debuted his romance with Williams at the CAA pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles, Kravitz and Centineo have yet to step out together as an official couple.
Rumors of the duo’s blossoming connection began when they were spotted leaving the same bar together at 2 a.m. on March 2.
The source noted Tatum and Kravitz are both happy to see their former flame find love again.
“Channing seems very excited about Inka. It’s pretty new but he’s having fun,” the source said, noting Kravitz is “very supportive of him moving on.”
“While Zoë and Noah aren’t putting a label on things yet, it does seem to be heading in that direction,” the insider spilled.
As OK! previously reported, in a February 25 interview, Kravitz gushed about Tatum despite the pair going their separate ways.
When asked if her opinion of their film Blink Twice has changed since the breakup, the director stated, "Not at all.”
"I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she dished, noting "it warms [her] heart" that Tatum has been praised for his work in the movie.
Kravitz insisted she’s "so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”
"He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him. He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that,” she explained.
Another source revealed why the celebs decided to call off their wedding, explaining the romance "fizzled fast after their press tour" for Blink Twice.
"Ultimately, once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted," they added. "[Zoë] and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together."
