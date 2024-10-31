or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
channing tatum
NEWS

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Romance 'Fizzled Fast' After Their 'Blink Twice' Press Tour Wrapped, Source Claims: 'They Were on Different Pages'

channing tatum zoe kravitz love fizzles out
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's romance 'fizzled fast' after their 'Blink Twice' press tour, a source claimed.

By:

Oct. 31 2024, Published 8:29 a.m. ET



Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's split may have shocked fans, but apparently, there is more to the story.

“Ultimately, once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted,” a source claimed, referring to their recent film, Blink Twice, which they both starred in. “It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped.”

blink twice press tour channing zoe breakup
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum got engaged roughly one year ago.

“[Kravitz] and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together,” the insider added.

Though their engagement was supposed to be an exciting milestone for them, it seemed to cause tension.

“Wedding plans were looming, but neither of them were rushing to the altar,” the source noted, adding that the whole process was “a lot of pressure on them” and made them “rethink” the relationship.

The insider went on to explain that the couple’s recent conversations had taken a serious turn, leading them to re-evaluate their future together.

“They were looking at the long-term bigger picture and realized they may not be a good match,” the source revealed. “There is still a lot of love between them, and [the split] was amicable.”

channing tatum zoe kravitz romance fizzled fast
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum worked together on the film 'Blink Twice.'

For Kravitz, the thought of walking down the aisle took on new meaning after her 2021 divorce from actor Karl Glusman, whom she was married to for just two years.

“Zoë is a very independent person,” the source noted. “After her divorce, she expressed that she didn’t necessarily need to get married again.”

For his part, it seems like Tatum might have been feeling ready to settle down following his 2018 split from Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares his 11-year-old daughter, Everly.

Amid his busy career, the Magic Mike star remains a dedicated “family man,” with the insider noting, “[Tatum] is very involved with his daughter.”

MORE ON:
channing tatum

romance dynamics channing tatum zoe kravitz
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz dated for around three years.

While he was seeking more stability, Kravitz’s focus continued to be “her career.”

Up until recently, the pair had been making the rounds together in high-profile appearances.

The pair’s last public sighting was on October 6, when they attended a play in New York City featuring Blink Twice costar Levon Hawke.

Just weeks later, Kravitz, 35, was seen without her engagement ring during an outing with friend Shailene Woodley, hinting at their split.

channing tatum zoe kravitz relationship update
Source: MEGA

Zoé Kravitz's father, Lenny Kravitz, revealed in May that the couple had a wedding planned for 'next year.'

The A-list couple also turned heads at the premiere of Blink Twice, where Tatum, 44, openly praised his lady.

“It was really interesting, because we started as friends just working on a project… I now don’t know what I would do creating without her,” he had said at the time.

Hours prior to their breakup, which broke on October 29, the Gambit star even showed his support for Kravitz's latest film, Alpha Gang, by sharing a screenshot of an article about the flick via his Instagram Stories.

The source spoke to Us Weekly.

