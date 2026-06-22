Zohran Mamdani Snubs Democratic Power Players in Bold Move to Expand His Socialist Empire

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is stirring things up within the Democratic Party after distancing himself from several key figures who played a significant role in his political ascent. One of those figures is Representative Nydia Velázquez, who was among the first members of Congress to back Mamdani during his mayoral campaign. At the time, she praised him, saying, "It's just beautiful to have someone so authentic." As Democratic primary voters prepare to cast their ballots, Mamdani's recent endorsements are capturing attention and prompting discussion about the party's future trajectory.

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Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani's endorsements have raised questions about the Democratic Party's direction.

The mayor has expressed his support for various Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates in key congressional races, despite some longtime Democratic allies endorsing other candidates. These endorsements have sparked discussions about whether Mamdani is focusing more on advancing the socialist movement than on maintaining traditional party connections.

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Why Did Zohran Mamdani Pass Over Key Democratic Allies?

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani’s endorsements have sparked fresh debate about his influence within New York politics.

Mayor Mamdani has recently chosen to overlook Velázquez's favored successor, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, in the race for New York's 7th Congressional District. Instead, he has thrown his support behind fellow Democratic Socialists of America member Claire Valdez. The decision surprised some political observers, particularly given Velázquez's retirement from her NY-7 seat and her early support for the mayor. Despite this, Mamdani did not endorse Representative Adriano Espaillat, the current representative for NY-13, which includes most of Harlem and a portion of the Bronx. Espaillat had even shown his support for Mamdani following his win in the mayoral primary. Instead of backing the seasoned congressman, Mamdani endorsed Darializa Avila Chevalier, a former organizer on his campaign and a DSA affiliate.

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Mamdani's Political Influence Faces a Major Test

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani’s endorsements could shape the future of New York Democratic politics.

The race has become one of the most closely watched in New York politics, with Espaillat gaining backing from prominent Democratic figures, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. At the same time, former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is taking on Representative Dan Goldman in another notable race. Lander, who supported Mamdani during the mayoral election, has not secured the mayor's endorsement. The results of these elections could have repercussions that extend well beyond New York City. Success for candidates endorsed by Mamdani would likely elevate his influence as future elections approach and enhance the DSA's national standing.

Zohran Mamdani Balances Progressive Politics With a Tough-on-Crime Approach

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani has supported several public-safety initiatives despite criticism from some activists.