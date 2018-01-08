The Best & Worst Dressed At The 2018 Golden Globes

Catherine Zeta-Jones opted for this see-through lace gown. Although it was barely there, it still left much to be desired.

Mandy Moore managed to add a subtle pop of color to her black halter gown, and it paired perfectly with her classic red lips and elegant up do!

Ricky Martin pulled off the "blackout" look by wearing an all-black tuxedo, and he's never looked better.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake made for the perfect pair! Jessica's black gown popped with its unique pattern, making it a stand out look of the night.

Alicia Vikander didn't get the memo that black doesn't always have to be depressing.

And Kendall Jenner didn't get the memo that bigger isn't always better, even if your color palette is a simple one.

Helen Mirren's dress would have worked well in The Addams Family, but it didn't work on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Zac Efron also pulled off the all-black tuxedo look.

The normally on point Millie Bobby Brown seriously missed the mark in this curtain-like black mini dress.

Elisabeth Moss's black dress was a little too drab for one of the biggest nights in Hollywood!

Angelina Jolie's look could have worked, but then that massive fringe was added...at least her hair looks amazing!

Nicole Kidman nailed the black look in this sleek dress with a lace top. Her relaxed, loose updo balanced out the formal look.

Penelope Cruz pulled off the black lace as well. The actress stunned in this off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve gown.

Diane Kruger chose this partially sheer black gown that even included a cape! That extra touch of glamour was just right for the Golden Globes and made her look stand out from the rest.