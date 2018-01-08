See All The Stars As They Arrive On The Golden Globes Red Carpet!

The
2018 Golden Globe Awards are here! Although most stars have opted to wear black to this year’s 75th annual awards show in honor of the Time’s Up movement, celebs are are still looking more glamorous than ever! Click through to see all the stunning stars as they arrive on the red carpet.
Kelly Clarkson
Milo Ventimiglia
Darren Criss
Laura Dern
Alessandra Mastronardi
Madeline Brewer
Billy Eichner
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Stranger Things cast: Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, and Noah Schnapp.
Katherine Langford
Matt Smith
Heidi Klum
Allison Janney
David Harbour
Tracee Ellis Ross
Mandy Moore
Jamie Chung
Alicia Vikander
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers
Jude Law
Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe
Roseanne Barr
Eric McCormack and Janet Holden
Christina Hendricks
Sarah Paulson
Kit Harington
Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Issa Rae
Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams
Ricky Martin
Alison Brie and James Franco
Ava DuVernay
Chris Hemsworth
Kendall Jenner
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus
Gal Gadot
Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd
Helen Mirren
James Franco
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka
Christian Slater
Octavia Spencer and Jessica Chastain
Connie Britton
Sean Hayes
Halle Berry
Kerry Washington
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Gwendoline Christie
Sarah Jessica Parker
Zac Efron
Lily James
Elisabeth Moss
Angelina Jolie
Margot Robbie
Emilia Clarke
Michelle Pfeiffer
Saoirse Ronan
Mariah Carey
Lena Headey
America Ferrara and Natalie Portman
Kate Hudson
Aziz Ansari
Liev Schreiber
Lena Waithe
Nicole Kidman
Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria
Millie Bobby Brown
Aaron Sorkin
Ansel Elgort
Emma Stone and Billie Jean King
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Penelope Cruz
