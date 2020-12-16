Although 2020 might have been a tough year financially for many, one sector of the economy seemed to have fared pretty well: Namely, entertainment.

According to Forbes, the celebrities who kept us occupied with games, shows, movies, music and opportunities to shop online during the coronavirus pandemic raked in a combined $6.1 billion (pre-taxes and other fees), which is a $200 million drop from last year, likely due to the fact that live entertainment was put on the back burner. Still, even with silent stadiums and parked tour buses, it’s hard to argue that this year’s list of highest-paid celebs won’t be feeling any sort of pinch too acutely.

From sports to music to TV and film, here are the top 10 earners for the year.

Who made No. 1? Take a guess, and scroll to see!