Sometimes film has the power to create positive change! Hollywood has a long list of movies that strike a chord motivating viewers to improve, to feel better about something that ails them or to simply turn a frown upside down. Here are 25 inspirational movies you can stream right now that will make your soul feel brand new!

These movies star some of the biggest names in Hollywood from Will Smith, Hugh Jackman and, of course, Julia Roberts. You had to know that the Oscar winner from Erin Brockovich would have a couple of entries on this inspirational movies list! Clear your mind, and prepare for some uplifting tales.