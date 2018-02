Details have emerged over the past few of days about what will happen on the day of their wedding, some of which revealed that the couple will leave St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in a horse carriage and travel along the streets of Windsor after they exchange their vows!

The dress Meghan will wear will have millions of people talking. But what style has she chosen to go with for the biggest day of her life?

Insiders have revealed to Now magazine that the look Meghan is going for won’t be traditional, but will have clean lines and an edge.

“It is going to be off-the-shoulder, with a bolero for the service. It looks absolutely stunning,” one insider revealed.

The all-important dress is being handled accordingly, as the ones designing it have a history with preparing royal-related gowns. “The dress is being designed by a collaboration of two designers who have also designed for royals abroad, in cream satin and silk.”

Could itbe similar to what Ralph & Russo designed for her engagement dress? That outfit received a ton of debate on social media over whether it was appropriate or not, but it did feature a silk organza skirt & tulle ruffles.