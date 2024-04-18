Prince Harry and King Charles 'Want to Move Toward Reconciliation' as His Majesty Battles Cancer
Prince Harry is expected to visit King Charles in May as His Majesty battles cancer, and image expert Ryan McCormick believes his trip will help the pair reunite.
"This move by Charles may be less about massaging public opinion than it is about trying to spend as much time as possible with family," McCormick told an outlet.
"In observing the recent public behavior of Charles and Harry, it seems that the two want to move toward reconciliation," he said, adding that it seems like the monarch's cancer diagnosis will play a part in ending the family feud.
Charles and Kate Middleton are currently focused on their cancer treatment, and the commentator hinted at their condition being a catalyst for the family to come together.
"Charles and Kate's cancer diagnosis should have effectively ended any feud with Megan and Harry as petty matters take a backseat toward the lives of loved ones. I think this visit could bring a lasting peace between the king and his son," he continued.
Royal expert Tom Quinn was told Harry and Meghan Markle could travel to Balmoral this summer to see Charles.
"According to people I’ve spoken to at Kensington Palace, King Charles has hinted to Harry and Meghan that they should come to Balmoral in the summer to see if something can be done about the ongoing feud in the family," the royal author told an outlet.
"Charles knows that Harry and Meghan are much more likely to respond positively to an invitation after the shock of Harry's father's cancer diagnosis and Kate's cancer diagnosis. It's one of those situations where good might just come out of bad," he continued.
- A Spare for an Affair: Royals Used Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Distract' From Prince William's Alleged Infidelity
- Prince Harry Slammed for Producing 'Unrelatable' and 'Random' Netflix Show About Polo: 'This Too Shall Fail'
- Prince Harry Renounces British Residency, Changes His Primary Residence to the U.S. After Moving to California
OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex will return to the U.K. to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
"Harry's priority when he comes to England is to see his dad. He is pretty focused on this," a source told an outlet. "It will be his first port of call when he comes off the plane, to try and spend as much time with King Charles so that they can build bridges and enjoy each other's company like before."
"Harry knows it will be awkward, but it's a time to put pride and differences to one side," he continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He is coming over for his charity work, which is so important to him so he will juggle his schedule accordingly, but seeing his dad will come first," the insider explained. "He wants the family to get back to the way they were and is going to be making extra effort with his brother Wills too, as difficult as it may be."
Although Harry hasn't spent much time with the Windsors since moving to the U.S., he admitted in a Good Morning America interview that he has "more trips planned" to see Charles.
"Now, more than ever, with Kate's cancer diagnosis too, Harry wants them to know he is there for them," they added.
McCormick and Quinn spoke to The Mirror.