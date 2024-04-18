Meghan Markle Has 'Completely Written Her Siblings Out of Her Life' After Winning Defamation Suit
Meghan Markle is continuing to live life as an only child after Samantha Markle lost her defamation suit against the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan's former friend Lizzie Cundy claimed the American royal has "completely written [her] siblings out of her life" after the ordeal.
"Thomas Markle Jr. is upset with her. She's treated their father appallingly, has not been in touch with him at all since his heart attack and strokes," Cundy told GB News.
Although Meghan claimed she grew up without having a relationship with Samantha and Thomas Markle Jr., the author took offense to the confession.
"This perception is inherently unfalsifiable," a court filing written on Meghan's behalf read. "It is hard to imagine a more personal and subjective feeling than how one views their own childhood." The legal representative later noted Samantha's complaint "completely ignores" the context of Meghan's comment.
"Meghan's response to that question that she 'grew up as an only child' was obviously not meant to be a statement of objective fact that she had no genetic siblings or half-siblings," it continued. "Rather, it was a textbook example of a subjective statement about how a person feels about her childhood."
In March, Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell ruled in Meghan's favor after Samantha attempted to appeal the court's initial decision.
"[Samantha's] claims will be dismissed with prejudice, as she has failed to identify any statements that could support a claim for defamation or defamation-by-implication by this point, her third try at amending her complaint, in either the book Finding Freedom, the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, or [Meghan] and her husband’s hour-long televised CBS Interview," Honeywell wrote in court documents. "As such, the Third Amended Complaint will be dismissed, with prejudice."
Samantha's legal representative continued to support his client's claims.
"Meghan made these false claims, which are now believed to be true by the public, making it appear that Samantha is a fame-seeking stranger to Meghan," Samantha's lawyer Jamie Alan Sasson said.
Aside from Meghan's severed ties with Samantha, her father, Thomas Markle, pleaded with Meghan to introduce him to Lilibet and Archie on Good Morning Britain.
"I still haven't seen my grandkids," he said, "and that's what this is about. I want to see my grandkids, and I think the king would like to see his grandkids as well."
"Put the past behind us, let me see my grandkids," he begged. "In the state of California, I can actually sue to see them, but I don't want to do that. The other thing is that I’ve done nothing wrong. There is no excuse for her to treat me this way, no excuse to treat the King that way as well. It’s no excuse to treat grandparents that way."