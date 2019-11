Photo credit: INSTARImages

She added, “He’s an [executive producer] on the show, I’m a star on the show, I can’t be worried about something like that. He believes in the work that I do on Power, so it was just a matter of making sure that that comes across. I think he gets it, we’re cool. I’ll see him at work within the next couple of days. I don’t hold grudges, it’s water under the bridge.”