Feeling unlucky? Then you better stay in and celebrate Friday the 13th by watching some scary shows and movies instead.
From true crime and horror movies to some binge-worthy dark television series, there’s something on Netflix to scare everyone. So grab some popcorn and a glass of wine because spooky season isn’t over just yet!
Scroll through the gallery below for our top picks.
Photo credit: Netflix
The Devil Next Door
'The Devil Next Door' is a Netflix original documentary series about an Ohio grandfather, John Demjanjuk, who was accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity when he was a guard at Nazi extermination camps during World War II. Demjanjuk moved to the U.S. after the war but his past caught up with him when survivors of the camps identified Demjanjuk as "Ivan the Terrible."
Photo credit: Netflix
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' is a darker take on the original ’90s sitcom 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch.' The Netflix original follows Sabrina Spellman as she struggles to choose between love, Harvey Kinkle and the mortal world or joining her family on the dark side and becoming a full-time witch. In the dark coming-of-age story, Sabrina finds herself standing up to forces much larger than herself to save the ones she loves.
Photo credit: Netflix
Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
Ted Bundy was one of the world’s most notorious and famous serial killers. His looks and charm (which landed Zac Efron the role in 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile') has garnered him more attention from true-crime fans than other murders.
'Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes' features real conversations with Bundy before he was executed in 1989. The four-part series is made up of hundreds of hours of footage of Bundy on death row as he retold the story of his life in his own words.
Photo credit: Netflix
Ratched
'Ratched' is a dark thriller series starring 'American Horror Story' actress Sarah Paulson as a young nurse who works in a mental institution. The hospital admits infamous killer Edmund Tolleson, and it doesn’t take long for something dark to begin brewing in the young, stylish nurse.
Photo credit: The CW
With 'Supernatural' coming to an end after a 15-year run, this Friday the 13th is the perfect time to binge the show. The dark fantasy follows two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, as they hunt demons, ghouls and monsters. After Sam tried to escape the "family business" Dean shows up at his college when their father hasn’t come home from a hunting trip in a few weeks, and the brothers set out to find him.
Photo credit: Blumhouse/Universal Pictures
Truth Or Dare
'Truth or Dare' is a 2018 horror film about a group of friends who play a game or truth or dare. However, it’s not like a normal version of the childhood game... They discover that if you lie or break the rules you end up dead.
Photo credit: New Line Cinema
The Evil Dead
'The Evil Dead' is a 1991 horror film about a group of friends who go to a cabin in the woods where they play a mysterious tape. They accidentally release demons that kills the young adults one by one until the last man is left standing.
'The Evil Dead' is perfect for a Friday the 13th Netflix binge, as the platform secured the 2015 follow-up series, 'Ash Vs Evil Dead,' which sees Bruce Campbell reprise his role as Ash 30 years later.
Sound off in the comments below!