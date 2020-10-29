Bette Midler Spills Details About 'Hocus Pocus' Reunion — And They Are *Magical*

It’s finally happening! We are so close to seeing the Sanderson Sisters suit up and fly again — Halloween Queen Bette Midler is dropping some major hints about what we can expect from the reunion.

The iconic actress stopped by the Late Show with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night and gushed about the upcoming “mockumentary” titled In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover, which will be taking place on Friday, October 30.

Midler hinted that it will be “more than just a Zoom call” kind of event. There is an entirely new script that finds the trio of witches — played by Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — very much alive (and confused) in 2020!

One thing that we can for sure expect to see in the spooky spectacle is the infamous teeth Midler wore during the film. Although the Broadway star does admit that she broke the original, she did contact the guy who made the teeth, and he made her some brand new big ole pearly whites for the special event.

Midler teased a behind-the-scenes photo of the reunion via Instagram earlier this month.

“Your 3 fav witches – @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME – are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET!,” she captioned the pic. “’In Search of the Sanderson Sisters‘ is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now and support @NYRP #nyrphulaween.”

Hocus Pocus has been a Halloween staple on cable TV for many years, although Midler does admit it took some time for people to catch on to the magic. “It was a picture that started off a little bit sleepy, but somehow it found its niche and it became kind of a cult classic and now it’s everywhere.

“I mean, I wish I had a nickel for every time someone turned out in a Winifred Sanderson costume,” she told host Seth Meyers.

Midler, 74, Parker, 55, and Najimy, 63, are set to reunite for Midler’s annual Hulaween fundraising gala. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the “Wind Beneath My Wings” singer’s highly anticipated costume party will take place virtually this year.

In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover will benefit the New York Restoration Project, a group that Midler founded in 1995 that uses their funds to advocate for environmental and social justice rights. The one-night-only event is being hailed as “one of the hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year.”

Other A-list stars who will be partaking in the Halloween extravaganza include Meryl Streep, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson, Glenn Close and more!