Regardless of the speculations it’s still unclear who Peter could choose. During the beginning of the February 10 episode of the show, the reality star admitted to the remaining women that he was afraid of falling in love with the wrong person. “My biggest fear in all of this is that at the end, I’ll fall for someone that maybe thinks that they’re ready for this, that this is for sure what they want, and they’re not,” Peter revealed. He added, “So really just think about, is this what you want? Can you really see a future with me? Can you see having a family with me one day? ”