Love Is Hard
Adrienne Bailon Gets Choked Up Talking About Her Broken Engagement
The television personality was previously in a relationship with Lenny Santiago.
While she is now happily married, The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon was engaged in 2015 to music business executive Lenny Santiago. The two dated for six years, but went their separate ways after being engaged for seven months. This week on her daytime show, she got choked up while discussing how even when you fall in love with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re ready to spend your lives together.
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!