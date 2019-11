Photo credit: The Real YouTube

She continued, “So, this is the thing. If you are being real, you want to talk to you the man, and you’re like ‘You got me out here looking crazy. Let me see the paperwork. The crazy thing is him and his ex-wife actually filed under their initials and not under their names, so when Page Six and a lot of these other news outlets went to go look for divorce documents, they couldn't find them because they were under their initials for their privacy. Ha-ha! But, it was true."