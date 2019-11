Photo credit: Shutterstock

“And I'm not going to lie, when I was first dating my husband, we had an even bought Los Angeles magazine, and you know this, they had all the new restaurants that we should try. And then Jeanie was playing concierge for us and telling us all the places to go eat,” Adrienne told The Real audience. “We called ourselves ‘Foodie and The Feast’ and we were food critics. We would write down on the magazine what was good, what was bad and I gained over 20 pounds at that time, but my soul, my spirit -- oh, she was happy.”