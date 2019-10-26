trending in STYLE

Adrienne Bailon is a proud New Yorker and isn’t afraid to show it. Amid her birthday week, the actress revealed she misses her home around this time of year. Adrienne turned 36 on October 24. Just a day later, Adrienne shared on Instagram that in order to celebrate her birthday and her hometown, she will be launching a special NYC-inspired jewelry collection.

