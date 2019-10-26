trending in STYLE
Adrienne Bailon is a proud New Yorker and isn’t afraid to show it. Amid her birthday week, the actress revealed she misses her home around this time of year. Adrienne turned 36 on October 24. Just a day later, Adrienne shared on Instagram that in order to celebrate her birthday and her hometown, she will be launching a special NYC-inspired jewelry collection.
36 🌹 Let the Birthday Surprises begin! Ahhhhh! On my birthday... I really wanted to celebrate everyone who believes in me & supports me... YOU! You have no idea what that means to me. THANK YOU for making my dreams come true... as a little token of gratitude... We’re giving away some @h2rose! (Keep watching my IG today... there’s more surprises!) I’ll randomly pick from my comments & dm you today! To get you a subscription to my fav skincare secret! ROSE WATER! 💦 🌹 Happy Birthday to ME! Lol. Besos Xx 💋
T H E 🖤 R E A L • Makeup Breakdown Hola! You guys know I do my own makeup on @therealdaytime & I’ve been asked by some of you for a Makeup breakdown of what I use... This is honestly my go to look... Bronzy / Peachy Golden skin, brown/nude lip, with a neutral brown eye & black winged liner. So... here’s what I used to get this look! Foundation: @beccacosmetics - Skin Love in bamboo. Liquid Concealer: @kkwbeauty in 9 & 11 Contour Stick: @anastasiabeverlyhills Cocoa Translucent Powder: @lauramercier Brow pencil & powder: @anastasiabeverlyhills in caramel Brow gel: @ctilburymakeup in dark brown Powder Contour & Highlight: @kkwbeauty in medium Eyeshadow: @kkwbeauty Classic Blossom Palette in Japan (base) Baby (cut crease) & Tree (smoke under) Eyeliner: @tartecosmetics double take (liquid & gel pencil) Highlight: @glossier haloscope Blush: @milk cream blush & lip in Perk - coral Lip liner: @kkwbeauty classic icon Lipstick: @kkwbeauty peach creme / light peach Lipgloss: @kkwbeauty tiger eye lipgloss Lashes: @star_lashextensions Mascara: @lorealmakeup Voluminous Lash / Carbon Black!
SO NEW YORK... Around this time of year (the fall & my bday especially) I miss NYC sooo much... I miss my family, I miss the foliage, I miss the crisp air, I miss the simple things like, just walking to the bodega & well... everything about the way I grew up! When we were thinking of doing a Bday collection for @XIXI all I wanted to do was honor the city that raised me! 🙌🏽 NEW YORK STAND UP! There’s a pride, there’s a sense of style & this collection captures the 90’s urban chic fashion that was born on our streets. I’ll never forget where I came from... I’ll never forget the little girl that loved the metal swings in Jackson Park. Lol. She’s come a long way. #XIXI #ShopXIXI #SoNewYork #LowerEastSide #NYC
Today’s Monday is sponsored by... C O F F E E ☕️ (but make it fashion for the gram lol)
CHEERS🍷@housleynapa My gals for life! @tameramowrytwo @comiclonilove & Miss Ariah ♥️ just missing @thejeanniemai! PSA: if you haven’t visited Tam’s tasting room... You’re missing out! Its so chic, The wine is incredible & you feel like family when you walk through the doors! THE BEST TIME! Photo Credit: 📷 @adamhousley
