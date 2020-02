Photo credit: Kin Network

Adrienne and Mariah later gushed about their tight-knit relationship. “I really do call you every day for advice. We talk every day,” Mariah said. “Even though you are my stepmom slash whatever name you come up with for that, I always say that you’re my best friend. How our relationship works is what I would classify as a best friend. I tell you everything… We have morning FaceTime dates, morning prayers, it really grounds my life and I’m super grateful.”