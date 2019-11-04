Photo credit: Shutterstock

During an interview, Jennifer explained that she and Alex balance each other out, which is what makes their relationship work. "I honestly think that God brought us together because we are so similar but we both make each other raise our games as people," she said. “We don't need each other for that but we need each other to help us keep evolving and growing. To create a family, to teach our kids — to give them someone we maybe didn't have.”