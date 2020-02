Photo credit: shutterstock

Stacey further addressed the incident on her Instagram Story and thanked fans for their support after posting the clip. “I just want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support I received this morning since I posted the video of Steve Madden cursing at me in front of my 4-year-old in a hotel lobby when I called him out for copying so many of my StaceFace designs,” the fashion designer said. She added, “And you know in truth as a person I think he just showed his true colors, which is like a full-on pig.” Steve has yet to publicly respond to the allegations.