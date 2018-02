Amal and Isla were seen enjoying a hiking session at Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles.

Both looked workout ready, as Amal tied a camoflouge sweatshirt around her waist and Isla threw a light blue color into her ensemble.

George Clooney and Sacha Baron Cohen were nowhere to be seen! This was definitely a girls-only outing, as their husbandsandwere nowhere to be seen!

Amal and Isla look to have a great friendship, as Isla was seen hysterically laughing during their workout routine. Laughter also helps with burning the calories!

As excited as they were to be together, both Isla and Amal couldn't keep their eyes off their phones. Was George texting Amal about her big birthday weekend? Was Sacha secretly planning a surprise party for Amal's big 40?