Photo credit: MTV

“You deserved exactly what you got! In fact, you deserve way more than that, honey!” the woman told the man. “You speak to me in an ignorant f**king ridiculous tone…nobody cares what’s coming out of your f**king mouth. You’re lying, you ret**d. YOU did it. You kept f***ing going, you f***ing ret**d!” The man also claimed that his "face was bleeding" after being hit. The woman, allegedly Amber, then kicked the man out of the home yelling, “I’ll f**king kill you, dude! I swear to f***ing God! I swear to God!”