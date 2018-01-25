NEWS
Drama, Drama, Drama

Amy Duggar SLAMS Family’s Religion In Scathing Tweet: ‘I Do Not Support The Institute Of Biblical Life Principles’

January 25, 2018 16:19PM

More than 30 women have accused the IBLP founder, Bill Gothard, of molestation.

Amy Duggar may be a member of the Duggar family but that doesn’t mean she’s a supporter of everything they stand for. While the rebellious Duggar has been known to break away from her cousins’ conservative views, her recent statements about their religious beliefs may be the hardest line she’s drawn in the sand.

Earlier this week, Amy claimed she “just wanted to clear the air” after “[receiving] so many emails, [and] Dm's asking if” she follows the teachings of the Institute of Biblical Life Principles and Bill Gothard, its founder.
“I have to be honest, and true to myself by tweeting this. I do not support Bill Gothard and the Institute of Biblical Life Principles in any way, shape or form. I find his ‘teachings’ extremely questionable,” Amy tweeted. “I am a Christian. I beleive [sic] in God's good Grace and freedom to be ourselves! God gave us emotions, personalities and He wants us to live our best life. Legalism is the opposite of what my Bible teaches.”
The Duggars (Jim Bob, Michelle, and their children) have been followers of the IBLP for years (Josh Duggar even received “counseling” from Bill, 81, following his molestation scandal), which makes Amy’s comments that more shocking.
The IBLP claims to have been “established for the purpose of introducing people to the Lord Jesus Christ, and is dedicated to giving individuals, families, churches, schools, communities, governments, and businesses clear instruction and training on how to find success by following God’s principles found in Scripture.” However, the Institute has come under fire for many years as former members have called it a “cult,” and slammed its sexist “teachings.” Additionally, more than 30 women have accused the founder of the IBLP, Bill, of molestation and/or sexual harassment, according to the Washington Post.
Amy’s tweet coincides with her family’s IBLP speaking tour, currently taking place in New Zealand. Jim Bob, Michelle, and their children have been touring Australia and New Zealand for weeks on an IBLP sponsored parenting tour.
