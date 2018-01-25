Drama, Drama, Drama
Amy Duggar SLAMS Family’s Religion In Scathing Tweet: ‘I Do Not Support The Institute Of Biblical Life Principles’
More than 30 women have accused the IBLP founder, Bill Gothard, of molestation.
Amy Duggar may be a member of the Duggar family but that doesn’t mean she’s a supporter of everything they stand for. While the rebellious Duggar has been known to break away from her cousins’ conservative views, her recent statements about their religious beliefs may be the hardest line she’s drawn in the sand.
