Amy shared this PDA-filled collage of her and Dylan’s “best nine kisses of 2017,” to ring in the New Year on Instagram.

“Baby as long as we have each other, we can get through anything,” she captioned the pic. “I'm not one to sugar coat anything. ( which I'm sure you've figured out by now.) This year has been rough at times! Yes, instagram is more of a highlight reel for most people. But I'd rather be real with you and tell you my struggles rather than tying a pretty little bow on my life and pretend that it is perfect! 2017 was a very hard year. It was definitely more of a learning curve for us.”

She added: “Thank you for your patience, those nights I woke up crying, upset and I just needed to be held, thank you for staying strong when I was falling apart and thank you for drying my eyes and telling me how much you love me when I needed to hear it the most. I can't tell you how much that means to me and how secure I feel to know you're my life partner. Marriage is hard sometimes, but it's a beautiful ride. 2018, I'm looking forward to you!”

After working through their marital issues on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in the first months of 2017, the couple seemed to be hitting a groove in their relationship.