Photo credit: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

The Bombshell star took a moment to pose with Amy on the red carpet for her fundraising event. "There's a feeling that I have that I need to give back and I don't know how to live my life in its full potential by not doing that,” she told The Hollywood Reporter on November 12 . “It's part of my DNA to want to be part of something that can better the world or better the communities that I've been to that I feel are so unnecessarily suffering."