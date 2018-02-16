Amy Schumer's Ex Posts About His New Girlfriend The Day After Her Secret Wedding

Amy shared tons of photos from her big day, of her new husband Chris and her close friends, including Jennifer Lawrence.

Not too long after, Ben posted a photo of his new girlfriend, with the caption: "I am one lucky guy.."

Janine, who is an "art maker" according to her Instagram bio, took a road trip with Ben from New York City to Chicago shortly after Amy's wedding, according to Us Weekly, and documented the whole thing on social media.

Now it looks like Ben might still be a little bit bitter. Maybe he was shocked by Amy's wedding just like the rest of us?