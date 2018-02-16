NEWS
Is He Bitter?

Amy Schumer's Ex Posts About His New Girlfriend The Day After Her Secret Wedding

February 16, 2018 11:13AM

'I am one lucky guy..'

Amy Schumer announced recently that she married her boyfriend, chef Chris Fischer in a super secret ceremony. The comedian shared stunning photos from the wedding on Instagram, along with the caption, “Yup.” Just one day later, her ex, furniture designer Ben Hanisch, showed off his new girlfriendJanine Doherty, on Instagram. Click through for details!

Amy shared tons of photos from her big day, of her new husband Chris and her close friends, including Jennifer Lawrence.
Not too long after, Ben posted a photo of his new girlfriend, with the caption: "I am one lucky guy.."
Janine, who is an "art maker" according to her Instagram bio, took a road trip with Ben from New York City to Chicago shortly after Amy's wedding, according to Us Weekly, and documented the whole thing on social media.
After meeting in November 2015, Ben and Amy split in May 2017. “Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” a rep for Amy told Us Weekly at the time.
Now it looks like Ben might still be a little bit bitter. Maybe he was shocked by Amy's wedding just like the rest of us?
What do you think about Ben posting about his new girlfriend the day after Amy's wedding? Let us know in the comments. 

