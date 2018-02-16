Is He Bitter?
Amy Schumer's Ex Posts About His New Girlfriend The Day After Her Secret Wedding
'I am one lucky guy..'
Amy Schumer announced recently that she married her boyfriend, chef Chris Fischer in a super secret ceremony. The comedian shared stunning photos from the wedding on Instagram, along with the caption, “Yup.” Just one day later, her ex, furniture designer Ben Hanisch, showed off his new girlfriend, Janine Doherty, on Instagram. Click through for details!
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!