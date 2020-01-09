trending in HEALTH
Amy Schumer took to Instagram on Thursday, January 9 and revealed that she had started the process of In vitro fertilization in hopes of giving son Gene a sibling. The comedian asked her fans that have gone through IVF to share their experiences and advice with her, and admitted that she was feeling “really run down and emotional.”
I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling. ❤️
An unseen moment from “little women”
10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born.
