Amy Schumer took to Instagram on Thursday, January 9 and revealed that she had started the process of In vitro fertilization in hopes of giving son Gene a sibling. The comedian asked her fans that have gone through IVF to share their experiences and advice with her, and admitted that she was feeling “really run down and emotional.”

 

