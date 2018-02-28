NEWS
‘Watch Out’

Anderson East Posts A Shady Message After His Split From Miranda Lambert

February 28, 2018 13:16PM

The musician clearly feels a kind of way about the country star dumping him.

Miranda Lambert may have kicked beau Anderson East to the side in favor of a “road romance,” but the “Quit You” singer has made it clear that she will not be getting the last word as he posted a super shady message on his Instagram. Click through to see what he wrote!

Anderson East Posts A Shady Message After His Split From Miranda Lambert

Anderson was probably still wrapping his head around reports that his now ex eyes have wandered to some “hot guys” on her tour.
But even during his heartbreak, he managed to pull himself together to post a shady message on his Instagram that alludes that he might be about to hurl the biggest clapback her way.
Simply writing, “Watch out,” and accompanying it alongside a photo of himself staring directly into the camera in a GQ photo with his band mates, Anderson may have just teased a savage song in the works in retaliation to Miranda’s dumping him.
Though the couple had been together for three years, Miranda has been known for putting all her emotions into her music. She proved that when she lashed out at her ex Blake Shelton back when she was still with Anderson!
But judging by this post, Anderson has been working on his own possible diss track—and only time will tell what he might reveal!
What do you think about Anderson’s super shady Instagram post? Do you think he’s working on a Miranda diss track with his band? Sound off in the comment section! 

