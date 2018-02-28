‘Watch Out’
Anderson East Posts A Shady Message After His Split From Miranda Lambert
The musician clearly feels a kind of way about the country star dumping him.
Miranda Lambert may have kicked beau Anderson East to the side in favor of a “road romance,” but the “Quit You” singer has made it clear that she will not be getting the last word as he posted a super shady message on his Instagram. Click through to see what he wrote!
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!