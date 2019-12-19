Photo credit: INSTARImages

Most recently, the 10-month-old had a major milestone. “My son said 'Dada' today for the first time. He said it about me,” Andy said during the December 10 episode of Watch What Happens Live. Andy also admitted that he almost didn’t hear Benjamin say it. “I closed the door to leave and he goes, ‘Dada.’ So, I didn’t hear it,” he explained.